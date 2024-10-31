12 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Your Fruitcake

The classic fruitcake gets a lot of disrespect, particularly in the United States. Many of these hard-as-rocks concoctions — which are full of preservatives and studded with bizarrely colored candied fruit — pop up around the holidays. Fruitcakes such as these are often treated as a joke; they are often referred to as what you'd give someone you're not particularly fond of, in the hopes that they might chip a tooth or drop one on their foot and break a toe. So of course, many fruitcakes could use an upgrade or two.

Fruitcakes come in all shapes and sizes, from Italy's crown-like panettone to India's generously spiced Allahabadi cake, to the dense, boozy Christmas cake that graces holiday tables in Britain. Each of these fruitcakes has its own unique personality. But what ties them together are the basic ingredients: cake batter studded with nuts, spices, and fruit, typically both candied and dried. These components can be improved with a few tricks that we'll share with you.

If you're a defender and fan of this infamous dessert, we've compiled a dozen ways for you to ensure your fruitcakes always reach the apex of deliciousness. If you're a skeptic, take these tips and give fruitcake another chance; you may find yourself with a new holiday tradition to share.