7 Costco Items That Are Seriously Overpriced

We tend to think of Costco as the holy grail of savings. Sure, you have to pay that pesky membership fee, but as a result, you're rewarded with bulk items that save you more money than if you buy them individually, in smaller sizes. Well, that's what we think, at least. The truth is far more complicated. While it's certainly true that buying from Costco can save you a fair amount of money on certain items, other items really aren't that cheap. Some everyday items are in fact way more expensive at Costco than in other stores, despite the fact that you're getting more of it.

That means that you're not just overspending for some of the classic reasons that bulk buying can be cost-ineffective, such as ending up with more of an item than you need and ending up throwing it out. You're putting down cold, hard cash that you could and should be spending elsewhere to save some dollars. In this article, we decided to take a long look at Costco's prices, and suss out exactly which goods in its stores are cheaper in other places. While we were looking at stores based specifically in California for our price comparisons, we'd imagine that these differences are the same across the board. Get ready to save some serious money, people.