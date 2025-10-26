8 Frozen Desserts At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're looking for desserts to feed a crowd, or you just like to make sure you've always got something sweet in your freezer, Costco is the place to go. The store's varied selection of frozen desserts offers something for every craving, from bright and fruity to classically decadent, in the store's signature bulk sizes. Whether you're a long-time shopper or it's your first time setting foot in a Costco, the frozen dessert section is well worth seeking out. Some of these deals are so good, you may be tempted to invest in an extra freezer just so you can take advantage of them all.

Purchasing desserts in this quantity is a commitment, so it's imperative to know which of these big buys you should make. I took on the arduous challenge of tasting eight of Costco's frozen desserts to determine which ones are worth the investment, and which ones you might want to skip. For this, I tasted each item and assessed it in terms of flavor, texture, and balance, and then took into account quality of ingredients, as well as quantity and price. I've ranked the results here, from worst to best.