Costco Sells This Fan-Favorite Food Court Item In Its Freezer Aisle (And It's Perfect For The Air Fryer)

If you're someone who frequents the Costco food court, then you're probably familiar with the chicken bake. It's a fan-favorite food court item — even after Costco reportedly reduced the size and quality of the dish, as many fans have complained about online. Still, the chicken bake is tasty enough that we placed it second in our ranking of the 15 best items at the Costco food court. Priced at $3.99, the chicken bake is a savory handheld pastry (similar to a Hot Pocket) that's filled with chicken, cheese, bacon, and Caesar dressing. Luckily for Costco shoppers, you don't have to wait in line at the food court each time you want to try one.

Costco sells boxes of its Kirkland Signature chicken bakes in the frozen aisle, so you can buy some to keep in your freezer for easy access. The packaging includes heating instructions for both the microwave and the toaster oven, but we think this item belongs on the list of foods you never thought to put in the air fryer, but should.

To prepare a chicken bake in the air fryer, cook it for about 15 to 18 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping it halfway through. Since every air fryer is different, you may want to check on it before the time is up to make sure it doesn't burn — your specific air fryer may require less time. Once done, the chicken bake should be nice and crispy on the outside and hot and gooey on the inside.