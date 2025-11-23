Fast Food Menu Items That Food Network Stars Love

It takes a real connoisseur to order a Filet-O-Fish over anything else at McDonald's. It may not hit the spot every time — and like all McDonald's burgers, it can suffer from varying quality — but it's hard to deny the glory of that soft, sweet bun, the flaky fish, and the half-slice of cheese that adds tang without overwhelming. Valerie Bertinelli agrees.

The star of "Valerie's Home Cooking" is well aware of the unique appeal of a Filet-O-Fish and knows that when it's just been cooked, it's heaven. "You've got to catch them between 11:00 and 11:30 in the morning when they're fresh, there is nothing like it," Bertinelli said in an interview with Mashed, before reiterating that you've got to move fast on the sandwich. "It is so perfect and so delicious but that's the half hour that you have."

Bertinelli was speaking to Mashed to promote her cookbook, "Indulge," in which she has a few recipes for homemade fish sandwiches. However, she's quick to point out that there's only one Filet-O-Fish, and try as you might, you probably won't be able to make it like McDonald's does. If you want to try a fast food item that the famed chef calls "heaven," make a morning trip to your local restaurant. You'll have the time of your life, we promise.