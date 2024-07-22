9 Chain Restaurants That Serve The Lowest-Quality Chicken

When was the last time you ate chicken? Chances are, it was pretty recently. Chicken is far and away the most popular meat in the United States. Demand for it has seen an almost unimaginable rise both locally and worldwide since the 1960s, jumping from 6.58 billion chickens slaughtered in 1961 to over 75 billion in 2022, according to Our World in Data. So it's little surprise that virtually every chain restaurant in America offers chicken on its menu to meet the insatiable appetite for the meat. With such a boom in popularity, however, comes way more scope for things to go wrong — and it's fair to say that some chain restaurants care less about the quality of their meat than others.

The low quality of chain restaurants' chicken can reveal itself in several different ways. At its worst, bad chain restaurant chicken can be dry, tough, and flavorless, with gray, limp meat that's clearly been overly processed. Chain restaurants also have an unfortunate habit of disguising the low quality of their chicken with an overabundance of fat, seasonings, breadings, or sauces, taking away from the taste of the meat itself and leaving you gagging for water. In this article, we went directly to those people whose opinions matter most: The customers. We based our selections on customer surveys that named the worst chain restaurants for chicken, and listened to their comments on the quality of the meat in these establishments from reviews and social media.