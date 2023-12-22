Chicken Chains We're About To See Everywhere

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried chicken has never been unpopular in the United States (at least not in the years we've been alive here), but there's no denying we're in a fast food chicken boom. The chicken sandwich wars have died down, but there's still plenty of demand for new chicken chains. You're apt to see a number of new chicken spots pop up in your area over the next year, and there are plenty of good reasons why.

We've picked the fastest-growing chicken chains to highlight here, regardless of how well-known they were in the first place. From businesses with fewer than a dozen locations to their name to dominant regional chains with hundreds, any size qualifies. As long as they're expanding at a rapid rate in comparison to their size, these chains deserve to be highlighted among the top chicken restaurant franchises in the country.

All of these franchises are up and coming in the market, and most are ready to start moving across the country — if they haven't already started that journey, that is. It's only a matter of time until you get to try these up and coming fast casual chicken chains in your nearest city.