Customers Agree These 9 Breakfast Chains Aren't Worth The Price

Few things are as fun in this life as waking up and making the choice to head out for breakfast. Instead of dragging yourself to the kitchen and firing up the stove before you've even had coffee, you get to have someone else do all the hard work for you, and enjoy a bunch of foods that you likely don't have the energy to consider making first thing in the morning. You know what can quickly kill the joy of going out for breakfast, though? The bill. One of the reasons why breakfast chains are so popular, and why they seem to spring up everywhere, is that they're usually reasonably priced. In recent years, though, that's been put to the test, and some of the most popular breakfast chains are now almost universally thought to be way too expensive by their customers.

What's pretty wild, too, is that a lot of these chains have made their name on offering affordable, down-to-earth food. Restaurants like Bob Evans, Denny's, and IHOP, which have previously been considered value for money, are now gaining a reputation for being overly expensive. Others, like Broken Yolk and Another Broken Egg, aren't necessarily known for being reasonable, but are constantly named as not being worth it. Let's dive into the breakfast chains you should probably avoid if you want an affordable meal.