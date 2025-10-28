The Story Behind Panera Bread's Fall

Once upon a time, Panera Bread was the place to be. The soup, sandwich, and salad spot first appeared in 1987, and by the end of the '90s, it was beginning to dominate the fast-casual lunch space. During the early 2000s, Panera became renowned for its freshly prepared food and attentiveness to nutrition, and it felt like a breath of fresh air when compared to other quick-service restaurants. Over the following years, it ballooned to a mammoth size, boasting well over 2,000 units across the country and remaining a heavy hitter in the food industry. It's also managed to make a mark in your local grocery store with its Panera Brand soups.

However, in the last few years, Panera has started to change. Customers have noticed that the brand doesn't feel like it once did, and that the quality of its food and its menu offerings has shifted, making it a shadow of what it once was. Many observers pin the moment everything changed on Panera's 2017 sale to JAB Holding, which appears to have ushered in a new era for the restaurant — and that era hasn't been great, folks. There's a little more to it than that, though; so how did this once-beloved eatery lose its shine? We've got the lowdown on how it all turned south.