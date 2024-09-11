The Ingredient That Makes Cava's Crazy Feta So Irresistible

If you've ever enjoyed a fresh meal at Cava — the Mediterranean food chain — then chances are that you've tried their Crazy Feta, the whipped cheese that you can add to pita wraps or bowls. Crazy Feta is creamy, savory, and just a bit spicy. So what makes it taste so good?

Well, the dip only includes four ingredients — and the most important one is possibly the jalapeños. The peppers bring in a kick of spice and take the dip to the next level. Without the spice, the dip would still be creamy and tasty, but it wouldn't have that added excitement and depth that the jalapeños bring to the cheese.

The other three ingredients that make up the Crazy Feta are extra virgin olive oil, onions, and, of course, feta cheese. The onions also play an important part, as they ensure that the dip is as savory as it is creamy. To try it for yourself, you can visit your local Cava, or you can even buy a tub of it in stores, at Whole Foods, or other regional markets, depending on your location.