The Ingredient That Makes Cava's Crazy Feta So Irresistible
If you've ever enjoyed a fresh meal at Cava — the Mediterranean food chain — then chances are that you've tried their Crazy Feta, the whipped cheese that you can add to pita wraps or bowls. Crazy Feta is creamy, savory, and just a bit spicy. So what makes it taste so good?
Well, the dip only includes four ingredients — and the most important one is possibly the jalapeños. The peppers bring in a kick of spice and take the dip to the next level. Without the spice, the dip would still be creamy and tasty, but it wouldn't have that added excitement and depth that the jalapeños bring to the cheese.
The other three ingredients that make up the Crazy Feta are extra virgin olive oil, onions, and, of course, feta cheese. The onions also play an important part, as they ensure that the dip is as savory as it is creamy. To try it for yourself, you can visit your local Cava, or you can even buy a tub of it in stores, at Whole Foods, or other regional markets, depending on your location.
Make your own Crazy feta at home
While buying Crazy Feta from the store is certainly an option, you can also make your own batch at home. After all, it only requires four ingredients — some or all of which you are likely to already have in your kitchen — and there are plenty of copycat recipes around the internet to choose from.
Of course, the best part about making it at home is you get to customize it exactly to your liking — including the level of spice. The jalapeños may be the key ingredient in taking this dip to the next level, but everyone has different spice tolerances — so if you buy it in stores, it may either be too spicy or not spicy enough for your tastes. When making it at home, you can always throw in extra jalapeños to make it extra spicy if you have a high spice threshold. Or, if you're someone who prefers the spice to be on the milder side, you can take the time to remove the seeds from the jalapeños before adding them into the mix.
Similarly, making it at home allows you to choose the amount of onions and olive oil that go into your Crazy Feta. You can even add in some extra flavoring — such as extra seasoning from ingredients like garlic powder or lemon juice — to make it just right.
How to use Crazy feta
Now that you have a batch of Crazy Feta, whether homemade or store-bought, it's time to decide what to do with it. Well, the dip has a lot of flavor on its own, so it's perfect for ... well, dipping. You can pair it with roasted veg or even something like french fries to really highlight the flavors of the Crazy Feta. You could also fry up a piece of pita bread to get it nice and crispy, then spread the Crazy Feta over the top for a tasty, simple snack.
Of course, just like at Cava, it also works beautifully in pita wraps or in bowls. So, the next time you make a stuffed pita pocket or a baked falafel rice bowl, make sure to have some Crazy Feta on hand. But you can also add it to other, more unexpected dishes to give them a fun, spicy, Mediterranean spin. Spread it on the bun of your next homemade burger, where it will act as the cheese and the condiment at the same time. Or, use it to add extra cheesiness and a kick of heat to a grilled cheese.