These 10 Restaurant Chains Have Struggled In 2025

It may seem as though restaurant chains, with their multiple locations, corporate structures, and financial investors, may be more insulated from a downward economic climate than those that are operating independently. However, even some of the biggest chains are struggling to make ends meet and are losing locations at an extraordinarily fast pace. Over the last few years, customers have increasingly been more cost-conscious when it comes to their spending on dining out — and when combined with rising labor costs, it's left chains having to make a lot of tough decisions. Furthermore, it's important to remember that chain restaurants are all in competition with one another, and therefore are having to make bold swings with their menus and offer deals that further slash profit margins, putting them in an even more precarious position.

Some of the chains that are struggling the most might surprise you. Juggernauts like KFC, TGI Fridays, Subway, and Chipotle have all had a difficult 2025, with lower sales, poor stock performances, and widespread closures of their units. Some smaller chains have been left devastated by 2025, too, and a few of them have even had to file for bankruptcy. Here's 10 restaurant chains that have really struggled in 2025.