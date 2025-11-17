Common Mistakes Customers Make At Mexican Restaurants, According To Chefs

To be perfectly clear, tacos are a perfect food. They're handheld, usually made with a few simple ingredients, and can often be eaten in two bites. Marvelous, no notes. And they're so varied that we can think of many unique tacos you need to try. Similarly, a margarita fits the Platonic ideal of a cocktail: Three ingredients, complex flavor, complements a taco. If your only experience with Mexican cuisine is this one food and one drink, well, we can't say we blame you. Still, if that's your only experience with Mexican cuisine, allow us to hand you a bowl of pozole and gently inform you that your culinary world is small. Don't worry, this article is here to help expand it!

For instance, Erasmo Casiano waxes poetic about mole. Much more than a savory sauce that vaguely tastes like chocolate, mole has significant meaning in Mexican culture. "You know that your family's mole is what your ancestors enjoyed in the previous century," he explained. "Folks should also know that there is a mole for everyone."

Alfredo Villanueva stresses that he wishes diners would explore menus further. "Sometimes the mistake diners make is seeking what they already know," he says, "instead of discovering what the restaurant wants to share." It's never a bad idea to ask what a place's speciality is, then try it, even if it's a dish that's wholly unfamiliar to you. Villanueva also notes that it's a mistake to think of tacos only as fast food.