The Proper Way To Drink Mezcal

A few glasses are better suited for sipping mezcal than others. A copita is a small ceramic bowl often used to serve mezcal. While it may seem a little strange to sip alcohol out of a bowl, it could actually help you to enjoy the flavors more intensely. The shape of the clay bowl allows your nose to be close to the liquor while you're sipping so you can fully take in the drink's aroma.

Jicaras are similar in shape to the copita — small and bowl-like. But instead of being made of clay, these cups are carved out of dried fruit, which means setting them down may be slightly inconvenient. But some may argue that this adds to the sipping experience.

The other frequently used drinking glass looks more standard, but it didn't start out that way. A veladora is a glass initially used to hold prayer candles in Catholic churches. In fact, they're often branded with a cross on the base of each glass. While these glasses are still found in churches, they also serve as drinking glasses for mezcal. The cups feature a wider shape, similar to the copita, allowing for a more aromatic sipping experience.