What You Don't See On Camera During Hot Ones

Consuming food is a powerful activity. Everyone's a little vulnerable when they're eating. Nowhere is this more evident than on "Hot Ones," the interview show where host Sean Evans and celebrity guests eat spicy chicken wings. The goal of the show is simple: gradually increase the heat over the course of 10 wings, and hopefully the guest lets their guard down. If you have any doubt about whether or not wolfing down some of the world's hottest hot sauces is enough to get some PR-trained stars to reveal surprise truths, just watch a few episodes of "Hot Ones." The wings of death, as Evans calls them, are practically a truth serum, especially when compared to relatively staid interview environments like late night talk shows.

At the time of this writing, September 2025, "Hot Ones" is launching its 28th season. The show has been in production since 2015, and the episode format is familiar to viewers at this point. What about what happens behind the scenes, though? Do they eat baked or fried chicken wings? Does Sean Evans even like wings? Are there unnerving liability failsafes, like waivers and on-site medics? What's going on with Keke Palmer? We have answers to all that and more.