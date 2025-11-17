Everything Old-School Refrigerators Did Better And Worse Than Modern Ones

As important as refrigerators are in our daily lives, it's easy to forget that these appliances are a relatively new invention. These cooling wonders started showing up in kitchens in the mid-19th century, and since then, refrigerators have seen plenty of design changes and technical advancements. Many of those changes have been positive, but we can't shake the feeling that fridges used to be better, somehow. Now, this isn't going to be some Grandpa Simpson yelling at a cloud rant. It's more investigatory than that. We're not here to do some sort of takedown of French door refrigerators. We do, however, want to know why some fridges won't hold magnets anymore.

So is it true that refrigerators used to be better? The answer is an indecisive "sort of." Progress isn't always linear. Just because potlucks were different in the '90s doesn't necessarily mean potlucks are better or worse in 2025, right? Refrigerators are a little like that. Here are some ways refrigerators used to be better, and some ways they used to be worse.