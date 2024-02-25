10 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Their Refrigerator

Are you guilty of chucking absolutely everything you buy at the store into the refrigerator? If you live in a warm climate, it can be particularly tempting to do this, but while you should always keep some foods in the refrigerator, others would be better off in a cool, dark pantry or cupboard.

Onions and potatoes are two food items that many of us pop in the fridge. In the case of onions, keeping them in the fridge isn't necessarily the best idea, as the cold conditions cause the starch in them to turn to sugar, resulting in soggy onions. When it comes to potatoes, you can refrigerate them if you want to, but it's not essential to do so. Storing them in the fridge won't lead to any ill effects, but a cool, dark cupboard or pantry works just as well.

Other foods that don't need to be refrigerated include tomatoes, avocados, bananas, stone fruit, bread, pastries, spices, honey, peanut butter, and coffee. Some experts say that butter, condiments, and dressings don't need to be refrigerated, but this seems to depend on the climate where you live. If you stay somewhere with hot summers, for example, refrigerating your butter and condiments will ensure they stay fresher for longer. Keep in mind, however, that butter can only be stored safely at room temperature for a day or two regardless of where you live.