4 Proven Ways To Check If An Egg Is Bad (And 5 Myths To Ignore)

Eggs are one of the best proteins we humans have on the menu. You can eat them morning, noon, and night, and you can cook them in almost any way you can imagine. But, of course, eggs aren't perfect. There are plenty of unhealthy ways to cook eggs, and it can sometimes be difficult to tell if eggs are good or not. We'd say that a raw egg is an enigma wrapped in mystery, but honestly, we don't need to dress it up in fancy language. Those shells simply don't tell us much on their own — unless the eggshells are cracked, in which case, get them out of the carton.

You have to rely on centuries of human knowledge to know about the shelf life of an egg. Don't have centuries of human knowledge queued up? Don't worry, that's what we're here for. Can you really tell if an egg is fresh by shaking it? Is the float test accurate? Should your eggs, you know, smell like that? We're here to separate fact from fiction, and hopefully help you avoid unpleasant egg experiences (say that five times fast) in the future.