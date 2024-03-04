What Exactly Defines A French Door Refrigerator?

Refrigerators are so ubiquitous in today's modern homes that it's hard to believe they've only been a common inclusion for less than 100 years. Since the first widespread adoption in the '20s and '30s, refrigerators have gone through countless evolutions, making them more efficient in both function and design. One design change that's become particularly popular is the development of the French door refrigerator, a style that features two doors on the upper half of the fridge that function in the same way as French doors that open to the patio. French door refrigerators place the refrigerator on the top and the freezer on the bottom, unlike top-mount fridges that historically placed the freezer on top and the fridge on the bottom.

The idea of the French door refrigerator is to provide full access to all parts of the fridge and the contents inside. By placing the fridge at standing level, it eliminates the stooping required to get to properly stored milk and cheese near the bottom of the fridge. The ability to open one or both doors makes it easy to see what's inside and to make quick grabs in a busy kitchen.