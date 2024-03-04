What Exactly Defines A French Door Refrigerator?
Refrigerators are so ubiquitous in today's modern homes that it's hard to believe they've only been a common inclusion for less than 100 years. Since the first widespread adoption in the '20s and '30s, refrigerators have gone through countless evolutions, making them more efficient in both function and design. One design change that's become particularly popular is the development of the French door refrigerator, a style that features two doors on the upper half of the fridge that function in the same way as French doors that open to the patio. French door refrigerators place the refrigerator on the top and the freezer on the bottom, unlike top-mount fridges that historically placed the freezer on top and the fridge on the bottom.
The idea of the French door refrigerator is to provide full access to all parts of the fridge and the contents inside. By placing the fridge at standing level, it eliminates the stooping required to get to properly stored milk and cheese near the bottom of the fridge. The ability to open one or both doors makes it easy to see what's inside and to make quick grabs in a busy kitchen.
Design elements of French door refrigerators
The concept of double doors that open outward is also adopted for side-by-side fridge/freezer combos, where full-length doors access the refrigerator on one side and the freezer on the other. In contrast to the side-by-side model, a French door fridge features the double doors on the top refrigerated section, but places the freezer at the bottom of the unit, typically laid out as a pull-out drawer.
Some layouts further separate the design into quadrants with two doors that open to the freezer with the same French door style as the fridge. Rather than a drawer, these models feature built-in shelves and drawers that resemble a refrigerator. There's also another design option with double doors on the top, a drawer in the middle for meat or produce, and the freezer drawer on the bottom. Whether it's a three-door or a four-door design, the key components of the French door configuration include double doors on top and the freezer section on the bottom.
Pros and cons of French door fridges
Like other refrigerator makes and models, French door refrigerators come in a wide variety of styles, sizes, layouts, and finishes. This allows the consumer to buy a style that matches the rest of the kitchen appliance suite, whether the look is stainless steel, white, or black. The two-door system provides a space-saving design since the door doesn't open to the full width of the refrigerator. That makes it a popular choice for small or narrow kitchens and improves flow in any space. They also come in either standard or counter depth to further customize the fit.
The French door refrigerator is also more energy efficient than other styles since you only need to open one door to access goods, therefore releasing less cold air and reducing the workload of the unit. Due to the efficiency of the layout with typical features like clear drawers, adjustable shelves, and door storage, French door models offer slightly more interior space for the fridge unit. The caveat is that the freezer section may not be as large or as easy to access as a side-by-side unit, so you'll need to employ ways to maximize your freezer space.