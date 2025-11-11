10 Costco Kirkland Products With Questionable Ingredients

You can generally rely on Costco's products to be made with pretty good ingredients. Although the retailer isn't quite in the same camp as other supermarkets, like Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe's, when it comes to claims about the types of things it avoids in its foods, it generally keeps things pretty considerate. Its items generally feel pretty good quality, and the nutrition of its foods isn't bad in most cases.

However, that isn't always the case. As with virtually any other retailer, Costco has some items with ingredients that may well raise some eyebrows — and they may well be items that you should leave on the shelf. Additives like erythritol, maltodextrin, and carrageenan can be found in its products, and even some of its most famous items (like its rotisserie chicken) contain components you might not expect. Elsewhere, Costco opts for controversial ingredients like palm oil and yellow 6 in some of its goods, which you may well miss if you're not looking closely. We're sorry to tell you, but you may well be better off avoiding some of these items entirely.