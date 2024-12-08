The Costco Cheesecake We Wish Was Easier To Find

Costco is a heavenly place for grocery shoppers for many reasons, from its food court bursting with delicious options (including the $1.50 hot dog meal that stubbornly resists a price increase) and two different membership types to best fit your needs to its wide selection of high-value items. Among these excellent items are regional-exclusive offerings, such as South Korean Costco food courts offering bulgogi bakes instead of the common American chicken bake. Another regional exclusive we wish were easier to find is the guava cheesecake.

Seemingly located only in Hawaii (though some accounts have also placed it in Miami), Costco's guava cheesecake appears to be one of its plain cheesecakes topped with a layer of guava jelly. Considering guava tastes like a tropical combination of strawberry, pineapple, and pear, it's hard to think of a better match with cheesecake. But, since we're not likely to find this delicious but unhealthy Costco baked good in stores, we'll have to make a copycat to try it.