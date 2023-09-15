14 Unexpected Foods You Should Be Making In Your Slow Cooker

If your slow cooker is gathering dust on a long-forgotten shelf in your kitchen cabinet, you're surely not alone. This appliance — usually referred to as a Crock-Pot, thanks to the popular brand of the same name — can sometimes be overlooked when it comes to everyday cooking and food prep. But with a little bit of advanced planning, the slow cooker can become an invaluable daily staple in any busy cook's life.

The slow cooker's best-known use is for long-simmering stews and soups, but it's capable of so much more. Once you get the hang of planning, setting, and forgetting, this tool can take most of the work out of countless recipes, from breakfast to baked goods to beverages. The best part of slow cooking is letting the appliance cook for you overnight or throughout the day, so you have a fresh, hot meal the moment you need it. If you're looking to get creative with your Crock-Pot cooking, check out these unexpected foods you can make with this underappreciated device, and add them to your regular repertoire to save yourself plenty of time and energy.