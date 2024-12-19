Aldi's Fan-Favorite Waffle Iron Is Returning With The Same Low Price
Breakfast can be one of the most fun meals of the day. From protein platters to pancakes and classic waffles, there are many ways to start your morning. And, Aldi is here to help by releasing its famed Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker in the new year.
The Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker has been a hot item every time it's hit Aldi store shelves. The model made its debut in 2023 and featured an indicator light to let you know when the iron was hot enough to start making your waffles. The griddle plates on the waffle iron came with a copper titanium ceramic coating to prevent your waffle batter from sticking, and the rotating ability means that your waffles come out evenly brown on both sides. When you're not using the appliance, the cool-touch handle folds for easy clean-up and storage.
The 2024 model of the Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker comes in black and blue colors and is likely to have similar if not identical features. Since products like this are so popular, especially for just $19.99, you'll want to set a reminder to head to Aldi on January 15, 2025.
Use the Ambiano rotating Belgian waffle maker for more than waffles
Using the Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker is just one secret to making Belgian waffles at home. You also want to avoid common waffle-making mistakes, such as forgetting to grease the griddle plates for even more nonstick power. However, you can do more with this waffle iron than make a Belgian breakfast.
In fact, there are a host of things that you probably didn't know you could make in a waffle iron. For instance, you can make cookies in the waffle iron in just 90 seconds, and it's even possible to make a decent burger in the waffle iron with your favorite seasoned ground beef patties in just eight to 10 minutes. Plus, Ree Drummond uses her waffle maker for extra crispy pizzas that only take three-and-a-half to 5 minutes to bake between the griddle plates.