Aldi's Fan-Favorite Waffle Iron Is Returning With The Same Low Price

Breakfast can be one of the most fun meals of the day. From protein platters to pancakes and classic waffles, there are many ways to start your morning. And, Aldi is here to help by releasing its famed Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker in the new year.

The Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker has been a hot item every time it's hit Aldi store shelves. The model made its debut in 2023 and featured an indicator light to let you know when the iron was hot enough to start making your waffles. The griddle plates on the waffle iron came with a copper titanium ceramic coating to prevent your waffle batter from sticking, and the rotating ability means that your waffles come out evenly brown on both sides. When you're not using the appliance, the cool-touch handle folds for easy clean-up and storage.

The 2024 model of the Ambiano Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker comes in black and blue colors and is likely to have similar if not identical features. Since products like this are so popular, especially for just $19.99, you'll want to set a reminder to head to Aldi on January 15, 2025.