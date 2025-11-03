10 Walmart Foods Under $10 For An Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather together, sharing a delicious feast of food prepared with love and, of course, thankfulness. Many people look forward to this big holiday all year, but preparing such a large feast can quickly add up financially, and with groceries costing more in 2025, many people find themselves without a lot of money to splurge on this meal. Thankfully, it doesn't have to cost a small fortune. While some people turn to making a Thanksgiving feast from canned goods, you can also head to Walmart for its generous selection of budget-friendly foods.

Walmart is a massive retailer known for its affordable food items, many of which fall under the store's own private label, Great Value. While many people do their shopping here during an average week, fewer realize they can throw together their holiday meals using the store's affordable ingredients. We did our research and scoured Walmart's offerings to find highly rated ingredients worthy of gracing your Thanksgiving table with everything you need — main dishes, sides, desserts, and drinks. Sticking to this list of must-have budget items from Walmart, you'll spend less than $100 for a meal that can comfortably serve about four people, and possibly a couple more if need be.