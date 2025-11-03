11 Affordable Costco Wines To Serve At Thanksgiving

One of the biggest benefits of being a Costco member is getting great deals on all the meals that you make. These savings can really add up during holidays like Thanksgiving. For instance, several of the best Kirkland pantry items for under $10 are ingredients you may need to prepare for your fall gathering, such as fine-grain pink salt and minced garlic. What you might not realize is that Costco is also a fantastic place to get affordably priced, serve-worthy wine just for the occasion.

In fact, the warehouse retailer has so many wine options that it can be difficult to choose just one for your holiday meal, or any dinner for that matter. That's why sourcing a small variety to suit everyone's preferences is Martha Stewart's wine tip to take the guesswork out of your Thanksgiving party. We have taken this advice to heart and curated a list of affordable Costco wines that won't break the bank but still taste great. Keep in mind, though, that availability and prices are dependent on your location, while flavor profiles will vary from year to year.