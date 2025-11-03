11 Affordable Costco Wines To Serve At Thanksgiving
One of the biggest benefits of being a Costco member is getting great deals on all the meals that you make. These savings can really add up during holidays like Thanksgiving. For instance, several of the best Kirkland pantry items for under $10 are ingredients you may need to prepare for your fall gathering, such as fine-grain pink salt and minced garlic. What you might not realize is that Costco is also a fantastic place to get affordably priced, serve-worthy wine just for the occasion.
In fact, the warehouse retailer has so many wine options that it can be difficult to choose just one for your holiday meal, or any dinner for that matter. That's why sourcing a small variety to suit everyone's preferences is Martha Stewart's wine tip to take the guesswork out of your Thanksgiving party. We have taken this advice to heart and curated a list of affordable Costco wines that won't break the bank but still taste great. Keep in mind, though, that availability and prices are dependent on your location, while flavor profiles will vary from year to year.
Kirkland Signature Malbec
When Daily Meal's wine expert chose the best Costco wines under $50, this Kirkland Signature Malbec made the list. But, it's not just highly recommended by sommeliers. Costco shoppers sing its praises, too. It has accents of chocolate, black fruits, and herbs, as well as a lean palate with hints of cinnamon and roasted plums. The best part, though, is that this wine from Argentina is often well-stocked at Costco for about $8.
Kirkland Signature Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
When it comes to pinot noir, the Kirkland Signature variety from Russian River Valley holds its own as an affordable alternative to more expensive brands. It is particularly special because this region is known for producing some of the best pinots in the country, usually at a higher price point. From the Sonoma region of Napa Valley, this wine smells like cola and chocolate-covered cherries, and it has a palate of juicy red fruits, such as dark cherries and candied raspberries, along with hints of cinnamon, caramel, and even tobacco. You can get it at Costco for around $12.50.
Kirkland Signature Chianti Classico Riserva
Exclusive to Costco, the Chianti Classico Riserva is a very specific category of wine from the Chianti region in Tuscany. It smells earthy and savory with a tart cherry aroma, tastes of dark fruit with plenty of weight, and finishes dry with some smooth tannins. Since this wine benefits from aeration, you will want to open it at least one hour before serving your Thanksgiving dinner guests. The Chianti Classico Riserva is usually priced at around $30 from regional wineries, so don't pass it up when you see it at Costco for about $10.
Kirkland Signature 10 Year Old Tawny Porto
One of the best red wines to have with Thanksgiving food is the Kirkland Signature 10 Year Old Tawny Porto. Produced by Fonseca Ports in Portugal, it tastes of orange peel and rum raisin, offering a sweet yet soft character and bright acidity. You also get a palate of loganberry compote and baking spices that complement the flavors of the season. Since this is well recommended by sommeliers, you won't regret picking up a bottle (or two) at Costco for around $20.
Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio
For guests who prefer a refreshing drink during or after such a heavy meal like Thanksgiving dinner, grab the Kirkland Signature Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio. It has an aroma of light white flowers mixed with citrus lemon zest, green apple, and honeysuckle, and the simple palate offers flavors of honeydew melon and pear. At about $6 at Costco, it is hard to find such an affordable wine from Northeast Italy that's decent and can please a crowd.
Kirkland Signature Marlborough Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc
If you prefer a sauvignon blanc instead of a pinot grigio for its more citrusy aroma but less sweet flavor profile, the Kirkland Signature Marlborough Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc is for you. This white has a crisp freshness with notes of cantaloupe, gooseberry, lime sorbet, and passion fruit. Along with the vibrant fruit is a wet stone, mineral accent. It is recommended that you chill this one slightly before serving it to your guests to curb its acidity. Priced at around $8 at Costco, you won't find a better sauvignon blanc from New Zealand that's this cheap yet drinkable.
Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay
The Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay has been a favorite among Costco shoppers for a long time because its buttery, sweet cream tones are not too overpowering. Pulling through are flavors of lemon curd, pear compote, and toasted spice. Meanwhile, your nose gets an aroma of lemon balm, barrel spices, and roasted apples — some say Golden Delicious; others say Pink Lady. You would be hard-pressed to find another comparable chardonnay from Sonoma County, especially since this one is only about $9 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Moscato D'Asti
Moscato D'Asti is a sweet wine perfect for beginners who are attending your Thanksgiving party, and the Kirkland Signature version is a crowd pleaser among wine connoisseurs and highly recommended by sommeliers. With a bright palate, you get notes of kiwi, nectarine, orange blossom, guava, and star fruit. The hint of effervescence helps cut through the syrupy sweetness a little. Plus, it's easy to sip without getting too inebriated at just 5% alcohol by volume. You will likely spot this slightly sparkling wine right away at Costco for around $9.50 because its white label is laden with pink and blue flowers.
Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore
If you don't like champagne or just want something a little lighter, Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco is one of the best prosecco stand-ins for champagne. This crisp bubbly is a specific type of prosecco from the Asolo region of Northeastern Italy where ancient local grape varieties give wines a unique flavor profile. In this Kirkland Signature wine, you can smell lemon peel and white flowers and taste baked apple and peach. You will want to snag this Asolo Prosecco as soon as you see it at Costco for about $9 because it's one of the store's most popular.
Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé
The Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé is a slightly different option to the aforementioned prosecco, and some experts even prefer it. With a palate driven by red fruit, you get notes of peach, strawberry, raspberry, and watermelon that match the pink color. You also get a lemony tartness and earthy clay finish that isn't too dry. Coming highly recommended as a wine that even non-wine drinkers would like, you won't find a better sparkling prosecco rosé at this price — around $9 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut
You may be hesitant to try a Champagne from a membership-based discount warehouse, but Costco's Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut is better than you might think and can turn your casual Thanksgiving into a true celebration. Alongside aromas of mixed nuts and green apple, you can taste notes of crisp apple and pear, and possibly some ripe peach and ginger — all through the dry minerality and bubbles.
This Costco-branded Champagne comes specifically from Verzenay, a Grand Cru village that was one of the first to earn the Champagne classification in 1873. In the world of French winemaking, a cru site is a superior growing area where the altitude, climate, soil, and other aspects harmonize to create exceptional wine. That explains why this Kirkland Signature Champagne consistently gets high marks from experts, especially for a price of about $22 at Costco.