Costco's Kirkland Champagne Is Better Than You Might Think

Costco's rich selection of spirits, wines, and beers boasts a lot of fan favorites, all for good prices. One unexpectedly solid beverage offering from the warehouse chain is the ever-popular Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne.

This Kirkland beverage is a French Champagne with an alcohol content of 12%. Made with grapes varieties including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, this beverage is touted for its refreshing notes of tree fruit and citrus. Frequent drinkers also note that it has a full-bodied taste that people of the unconventional might appreciate. Some especially passionate lovers of the Kirkland Champagne were even able to trace its origins back to the respected wine maker Manuel Janisson, who hails from a region in the Champagne region.

General qualities aside, most fans of this wine agree that it's worth picking up. (And if you don't want to drive, you can try having alcoholic beverages from Costco delivered.)