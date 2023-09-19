Costco's Kirkland Champagne Is Better Than You Might Think
Costco's rich selection of spirits, wines, and beers boasts a lot of fan favorites, all for good prices. One unexpectedly solid beverage offering from the warehouse chain is the ever-popular Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne.
This Kirkland beverage is a French Champagne with an alcohol content of 12%. Made with grapes varieties including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, this beverage is touted for its refreshing notes of tree fruit and citrus. Frequent drinkers also note that it has a full-bodied taste that people of the unconventional might appreciate. Some especially passionate lovers of the Kirkland Champagne were even able to trace its origins back to the respected wine maker Manuel Janisson, who hails from a region in the Champagne region.
General qualities aside, most fans of this wine agree that it's worth picking up. (And if you don't want to drive, you can try having alcoholic beverages from Costco delivered.)
What fans have to say about the beverage
Many Costco members agree that the Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne a great choice, especially considering the price.
Some fans of the drink took to Reddit to encourage fellow Costco members to give the beverage a try, no matter their reservations. One especially cautious aficionado was surprised by the Champagne's unexpectedly bright taste and crisp finish, as well as how low the price was. Another member loved the beverage so much that they served it at their wedding.
Other reviewers noted that the Kirkland Brut Champagne isn't overly sweet or bitter, much to their surprise. And lastly, some Reddit users claimed that the product is "a great deal," while others said that they might have to give the drink another shot after hearing all of the praise from fans. When it comes to Kirkland Signature products, don't knock them until you try them.
Other unexpectedly delicious Kirkland Signature drinks
While there are more than a few fans of the Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne, other Costco members swear by a whole lineup of other alcoholic drinks from Costco.
If you're intrigued by Costco's other sparkling alcoholic options, one Reddit thread claimed that the Kirkland Signature Prosecco was another great bet. One member even recommended the offering as an affordable option for a wedding beverage. Another customer from a different Reddit post claimed that it was a great ingredient in Aperol Spritzes and was a staple in their liquor cabinet.
For fans of Prosecco, other Costco members claimed that the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rośe is an offering worth putting in your cart. Many Reddit users say you can't find another bottle like it with both a low price and a great taste. One fan took note of its balanced profile and said it was a nice change "for a young sparkling wine." So if you find yourself in a Costco, don't skip the Champagne aisle. And sparkling beverages aside, you might want to take a look at some of Costco's other alcoholic options.