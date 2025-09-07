10 Best Costco Wines Under $50, According To A Pro

There are a lot of reasons to be a Costco member. Besides stocking up on all the bulk groceries and household items you'll ever need, getting great prices on things like electronics and appliances, filling your car's tank up with reasonably priced gasoline, and having access to delicious and ridiculously cheap food court pizza, one of the major benefits of being a Costco shopper is their glorious, gem-filled wine department. I'm a long-time wine professional and have worked on both the restaurant and retail side of the industry — and I've seen wine deals at Costco that were so unbelievable that I thought for sure I was hallucinating. Not every bottle Costco sells is a home run, and some of their prices are on par with the outside world, but there are several offerings that are too good to pass up.

After perusing the shelves of my local Costco locations again and again, I've put together a list of my favorite bottles to pick up that are not just fabulous wines, but also incredible deals. Some are Kirkland Signature wines, which is the store's brand and can be hit or miss — the biggest hits from that brand are highlighted here. The rest are from respected, quality-minded wineries from all over the world, so there will certainly be something here to suit every palate. Grab your Costco card and a cart, and fill it with these under-$50 bottles on your next run.