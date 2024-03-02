Sauvignon Blanc Vs Pinot Grigio: The Difference Between The White Wines

There's nothing like sipping on a cool, refreshing glass of white wine after a long day, whether you enjoy it over a meal, sitting on your back porch, or in some other setting. In the United States, two prevalent types of white wine are sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio.

Both of these wines are reasonably dry yet still have some brightness and are often associated with citrus tasting notes. At the same time, they have a relatively high, mouthwatering acidity and an alcohol content hovering at around 12 to 14%. You can also find both wines grown in Italy, France, and California.

Despite all these similarities, these two white wines are also fairly distinct. For one thing, while both can be found in some of those same regions, they're most commonly thought of in conjunction with specific places. Plus, they differ in aromatics and subtle tasting notes. Because of that, the way you pair these wines with food can also vary.