The 10 Best Kirkland Pantry Items For Under $10
When it comes to stocking your pantry, Kirkland Signature offers an assortment of quality products at competitive low prices. As Costco's private-label brand, Kirkland is able to provide members with industry-low costs for many everyday home and kitchen items, which has made the line a huge success.
Since 1995, Costco's Kirkland Signature line has succeeded in providing and sourcing a wide assortment of organic ingredients and goods that can please the preferences of the store's customer base. Among the impressive variety of Kirkland products, the pantry selection stands out for its array of delicious and budget-friendly options.
Whether you're stocking up on kitchen staples or looking for something new to try, Kirkland offers several inexpensive pantry items that boast quality without breaking the bank. If you are ready to find your next favorite Kirkland Signature item, these product selections could make the perfect addition to your pantry.
I have tried and tested every item on this list, so I can attest that all of them are worth purchasing. With a wide range of options, here are nine personal favorite grocery items that can upgrade your pantry for under $10 each.
1. Kirkland Signature Pink Salt, Fine Grain
Every kitchen needs a stash of good-quality salt, and this Kirkland Signature Pink Salt is a standout option on Costco's shelves. With a generous 5-pound bag for only $8.99, this fine-grain pink salt is a great finishing touch for any dish. One container holds around 1,621 servings of the salt, ensuring that there is plenty to last you for a while. While it is not technically Himalayan salt, this product still provides a mineral-rich taste that elevates any meal.
The fine grain of this pink salt makes it versatile and easy to use, and the pink hue and texture help it stand out from your standard white table salt. In addition, this salt is kosher and packed in the U.S. This item earned a spot on this list for its value and for the delicious flavor it can bring out of any food item.
Overall, this salt is an affordable option that will make a great addition to your pantry shelf and is certainly a step-up from other basic white salt alternatives. The next time you are at Costco, be sure to stock up on a container of this Kirkland Signature Pink Salt to take advantage of this great product at a competitive price.
2. Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage, Vanilla
In recent years, plant-based milks have become an increasingly popular replacement for dairy milks. As more and more people stray away from drinking animal milk, varieties like almond, oat, coconut, and soy milk have gained popularity. With a delicious creamy texture and a vanilla taste, this Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage is a must-have item in my pantry. The natural and sweet flavor of the vanilla makes this milk a delicious additive to a coffee beverage, a smoothie, or even a milk replacement for a vegan baking recipe.
Not only is this almond beverage a delicious addition to your pantry, but it is also made with USDA certified organic ingredients. This item earned a spot on this list for its delicious creamy flavor that is healthier than many other plan-based milk alternatives.
As an added bonus, this beverage is low in calories and has no added sugar in it. A 32 fl ounce 6-count pack of this almond milk costs only $9.99 at Costco, making this an affordable and delicious addition to your kitchen. If you are in the market for a dairy free milk alternative, this product is the perfect choice to pick up on your next shopping trip.
3. Kirkland Signature Whole Grain Rolled Oats
Kirkland Signature Whole Grain Rolled Oats are a versatile item that is priced at an unbeatable value. For just $9.99, Costco shoppers can purchase a generous 10-pound bag of these Kirkland signature rolled oats, which are ideal for making items like oatmeal, granola, cookies, desserts, or even unique breakfasts like overnight oats. As an added bonus, this product comes in a resealable bag for added convenience, ensuring your oats stay fresh for a long time.
Beyond their incredible price-point, these oats have a clean and natural flavor that make them incredibly satisfying and fulfilling, which earn it a spot on this list. No matter what recipe you plan on cooking up, this bag of quality Kirkland Signature Whole Grain Rolled Oats serves as a great basic ingredient. With their fresh taste and bulk pricing, this bag of oats is sure to become a staple for anyone looking to make wholesome and delicious meals at home for an affordable price.
4. Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter
For those who love rich, nutty flavors, this delicious Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is the perfect pantry staple. This almond butter is wonderful for spreading on sandwiches, adding to smoothies, or as an ingredient in desserts. Its creamy and smooth consistency makes it versatile and easy to add to whatever almond butter recipe you may choose. With an earthy and wholesome flavor, this almond butter is everything you could want from a nut-butter spread and more.
In addition to the excellent taste, another thing that sets this item apart from other more unhealthy nut butter alternatives is the simplicity of its recipe, which features no added flavors or sugars. This item earned a spot on this list for its delicious flavor, which I personally prefer to other nut butters. Unlike other almond spread alternatives, this product features one ingredient: roasted almonds. One 27 ounce jar of the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter costs only $9.69, making this an affordable and healthy option to add to your pantry.
5. Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper
Kirkland Signatures Crushed Red Pepper features a bold, spicy flavor that can transform and elevate any dish. Don't let the small bottle fool you, these crushed red pepper flakes pack a huge flavor-punch. If used in moderation, a bottle of this essential seasoning can easily last you for a year or longer. For only $4.79, Kirkland offers a 10-ounce bottle that is perfect for adding a taste of heat to items like pizzas, soups, pastas, tacos, and more.
When compared to other crushed red pepper flakes options on the market, this product stands out for having a much higher spice level. This product earned a spot on this list for its impressive spice level that I believe really elevates a dish. A little bit can go a long way with this product, which means one bottle really does come at a great value. If you are someone looking to expand your seasoning collection, this product is one you should definitely purchase on your next Costco trip.
6. Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes
Tomatoes are the foundation of a variety of delicious recipes, making this Kirkland Signature product a great item to have stocked in your pantry. With a pack of eight cans priced at just $9.99, Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes offers a great value for organic and vine-ripened tomatoes. This item can be used to make pasta sauces, chilis, salsas, or any other recipe where you don't want to splurge on fresh tomatoes.
The thing that makes these canned diced tomatoes stand out from others is how fresh they taste. While some competitor products taste bland, these cans are full of the tangy and sweet tomato flavor that you want when creating a delicious recipe, which make this one of my personal favorite pics. This eight-can pack provides a long-lasting supply that will ensure you have flavorful tomatoes on hand when your next recipe calls for it. For this price and at this quality, this product is hard to pass up on.
7. Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic
No home pantry is complete without some minced garlic, which is a must-have staple for anyone who loves cooking with bold, aromatic flavors. This jar of Kirkland Signature Minced California Garlic will offer the taste of garlic without having to deal with the hassle of peeling and chopping up fresh garlic. This product is perfect for everyday dinners, sauces, dressings, and other recipes that call for the irreplaceable flavor of garlic.
For only $8.49, Kirkland Signature sells this massive 48 ounce container of this minced garlic, which is stored in water for freshness. The value for price is what sets this product apart from other pre-minced garlic options on the market. One thing to note is that this product is probably best for someone who will use a decent amount of garlic in their cooking, as the quality of the minced garlic can deteriorate after opening.
I put this product in my top ten because it is a staple for my kitchen that I find myself picking over competitors for the flavor and the value of this item. Overall, this product is delicious and incredibly affordable, making it an easy choice for a pantry staple to purchase on your next Costco trip. If you are someone who likes to cook savory dishes at home, this is a must-buy item that will surely make your cooking more convenient.
8. Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade
With the hot summer months creeping closer and closer, it will soon be time to indulge in a delicious glass of lemonade. While making lemonade at home is always the best option, sometimes a pre-prepared bottle of lemonade is the perfect thing to offer a convenient refreshment. While Kirkland Signature provides several kinds of juices and drinks, their Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade stands out for its sweet and delightfully tart flavor that is offered at an incredibly reasonable price.
What makes this product special is its simple ingredients, which include only water, organic lemon juice, organic sugar, and organic lemon flavor. These limited but quality ingredients give this drink a delicious taste without unwanted additives, making it a healthier pre-made lemonade option than many other products on the market.
Because of the delicious taste and simple ingredients, this product earned itself a spot on this top 10 list. At only $7.49 for two of these 96-ounce containers, this product is also an incredibly inexpensive drink option to add to your kitchen pantry, making it an item I choose to buy when the weather warms up again.
9. Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts
Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts are a nutritious and tasty snack that certainly deserves a spot in every peanut-lovers pantry. These peanuts are roasted and slightly salted, giving them an incredibly flavorful taste. In addition, this snack is full of healthy fat, making it a filling and nourishing part of a balanced diet.
What makes this product stand out is how crunchy and large the peanuts are. In addition, the level of saltiness compliments but does not overpower the taste of the peanuts overall, which is a personal problem I have found in competitors. At $8.99 for a large 2.4-pound container, this product will last you a while, making it a great (and affordable) snack throughout the week. This has become a favorite snack for me to have on hand, which is why it's a must-have on my list of personal favorite Kirkland Signature pantry items under $10.
10. Kirkland Signature Organic No-Salt Seasoning
Rounding out this list is the Kirkland Signature Organic No-Salt Seasoning, an amazing seasoning that truly deserves a spot in your pantry or spice-rack. With organic flavors like onion, garlic, carrot, black pepper, red bell pepper, parsley, bay leaves, basil, and dozens more, this incredible seasoning adds a bold but not overpowering flavor to any meal.
This item is great for those looking to lower their salt intake, but it is also delicious as an easy seasoning for anyone. I find myself sprinkling a little bit of this no-salt seasoning in my eggs and pasta sauces, or even using it as a seasoning for meat and poultry. At $9.99 a bottle, this seasoning will last you a long time. As a bonus, it is Kosher and USDA Organic.
Like the other items on this list, these Kirkland Signature Organic No-Salt Seasoning are a great product that does not break the bank. The next time you head to Costco, consider saving some extra space in your cart for an item or two off of this list.