Martha Stewart's Wine Tip Takes The Guesswork Out Of Thanksgiving Parties

When Martha Stewart began her venture into the world of cookbooks, her first publication, "Entertaining," included tips for plating and hosting alongside her recipes. She now frequently shares tips and tricks for hosting the perfect holiday get-together, and her website even features an entire section dedicated to Thanksgiving.

Stewart is well-versed in sharing holiday-ready recipes, and when picking out the perfect wine to serve with Thanksgiving dinner, she has that covered, too. Instead of selecting one type of wine for everyone to share or purchasing several different wines that may wind up unfinished at the end of the evening, Stewart told Food & Wine that hosts should stick with just two bottles: A light red and a white wine.

Of course, you may want to purchase a few bottles to make sure all your guests can enjoy a glass or two — each bottle contains around five glasses of wine. By sticking with just two options, you can take the guesswork out of grabbing a glass to sip on.