10 Ruth's Chris Steak House Classics, Ranked

Ruth's Chris is widely regarded as one of the best steakhouses, even if it's not without its controversies. But start the conversation about "Ruth's Chris classics" in a room full of steakhouse die-hards and you'll start an argument faster than you can say "medium-rare." One person will wax poetic about a wedge of iceberg, dripping with blue cheese, while another swears the ribeye, still sizzling in butter, is the only thing that matters. This isn't a menu reading, and it's definitely not corporate spin. It's what people actually say about the food, from quick posts on forums to long love letters in blog reviews.

Some dishes at Ruth's Chris get applause, some get side-eyes, and a few spark those whispered "worth it?" debates once the server walks away. You'll hear about the cool crunch of salads, the creamy hug of potatoes, and the beef cuts so rich they hush the table when they arrive. A few picks might surprise you, while others might stir a little "how dare you?" energy. Whether you've never been or you've lost count of visits, this guide is here to help you plot your next order. Grab a fork (and maybe a strong opinion) because it's time to dig in.