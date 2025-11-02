10 Ruth's Chris Steak House Classics, Ranked
Ruth's Chris is widely regarded as one of the best steakhouses, even if it's not without its controversies. But start the conversation about "Ruth's Chris classics" in a room full of steakhouse die-hards and you'll start an argument faster than you can say "medium-rare." One person will wax poetic about a wedge of iceberg, dripping with blue cheese, while another swears the ribeye, still sizzling in butter, is the only thing that matters. This isn't a menu reading, and it's definitely not corporate spin. It's what people actually say about the food, from quick posts on forums to long love letters in blog reviews.
Some dishes at Ruth's Chris get applause, some get side-eyes, and a few spark those whispered "worth it?" debates once the server walks away. You'll hear about the cool crunch of salads, the creamy hug of potatoes, and the beef cuts so rich they hush the table when they arrive. A few picks might surprise you, while others might stir a little "how dare you?" energy. Whether you've never been or you've lost count of visits, this guide is here to help you plot your next order. Grab a fork (and maybe a strong opinion) because it's time to dig in.
10. Wedge salad
Love it or roll your eyes, the wedge is the lightning rod. It is exactly what it looks like: A cold hunk of iceberg under a snowy pour of blue cheese, with bacon or extra cheese for good measure. This dish comes with a temperature contrast and that sharp, creamy bite before the heavy hitters arrive. It sets the palate, it crunches like fresh snow, and for some diners, it feels like steakhouse canon.
Some are unconvinced. It's fair to wonder why you're paying restaurant prices for something that is, at heart, a quarter head of lettuce with toppings most people can assemble at home. That fact doesn't change, even with the option to swap dressings. Those who love this dish will keep ordering it for the ritual and the chill, but those who don't will save the room for potatoes or a seafood start. In a place known for indulgence, the wedge lands at the bottom for being simple to a fault and priced like it is not.
9. Lobster mac & cheese
This is no weeknight box. It arrives bubbling and golden, swaddled in a creamy sauce with chunks of lobster poking through like treasure. It's the kind of thing that makes a table lean in. First bites are rich and a little sweet from the seafood. It also eats heavy, and the price tag sits at the very top of the sides list, so expectations follow it to the table.
Some reviewers say the lobster macaroni and cheese was the best thing they ate at Ruth's Chris, even when they're disappointed by the meal overall. You'll even hear suggestions that you should just order this $30 side dish as your meal because it's filling enough. So, on one hand, the lobster mac & cheese delivers enough substance to stand in as the main course. On the other, at $30 for a side, the price could feel steep.
8. Cremini Mushrooms
The cremini mushrooms at Ruth's Chris walk a fine line between comfort and craft. When they hit, they're roasted and glossy, carrying buttery depth and a garlicky perfume that slides perfectly into a bite of steak. Some diners praise the mushrooms as an excellent side dish to go with steak, with their rich flavor. Those are the nights the kitchen gets it right, when the pan heat and demi-glace work together to turn a simple side into something worth talking about.
Not everyone finds that balance. Other reviewers found the mushrooms bland, with a poor texture and a lack of seasoning, that dulls what should be sharp and savory. The mushrooms at Ruth's Chris are just inconsistent, with one serving humming with flavor and the next sitting flat on the plate. That's the gamble. When they're right, the cremini mushrooms feel essential — a dark, savory echo of the steak itself. When they're not, they fade into the background, more memory than moment.
7. Au Gratin Potato
Every steakhouse needs potatoes. It's almost a rule. Ruth's Chris has a few ways to do them, but the au gratin feels the most on brand; rich, creamy, unapologetically heavy. Thin potato slices, lots of cream, plenty of cheese, and a browned top that crackles a little when your fork breaks it. It smells amazing when it lands, all butter and salt and heat. If the mashed potatoes are the calm, these are the chaos. Louder, richer, and impossible to ignore for long.
That said, not everyone loves them. Some reviewers find these potatoes mediocre, even though others rank them among their top picks from the menu. Essentially, the flavor's hit or miss. Some like that it's mild, more about comfort than personality. Others wish it had a little more bite. That's why it sits in the middle of the list. When it's done right, the au gratin delivers pure comfort; creamy, salty, and rich. Thing is, it rarely surprises anyone. It's the kind of side you're glad to have, but not the one you rave about later.
6. Stuffed chicken
There are nights when steak is not calling. That's when the stuffed chicken makes its pitch. The skin comes out golden and crisp, and a pocket of cream cheese and herbs melts into the meat, so the slice makes its own sauce. The first bite reads rich and garlicky, with enough salt and tang to keep you going back.
This dish wins fans for that comfortable, almost holiday feel. People try to reverse-engineer it at home, which tells you something about its pull. The risk is dryness if timing slips, since the skin can finish cooking before the breast is ready. On good nights, it stays juicy and feels like a splurge without red meat. On off nights, the filling works overtime and still can't save the texture. When cooked with care, this is one of the most satisfying non-steak orders in the house. It gives the table a different kind of indulgence and earns its spot for that alone.
5. Sweet potato casserole
This side divides people at first glance. To some, it looks like dessert crashed the steak party. To others, it's exactly the kind of playful comfort a rich plate needs. Under a caramelized, crackly topping of brown sugar and pecans sits soft, sweet mash that eats almost like pie. The scent alone can pull forks across the table.
Plenty of diners who don't usually love sweet potatoes still enjoy this dish. The salty-sweet balance hits, and the texture contrast is spot on. Others say it veers extremely sweet, feeling more like dessert than dinner. Either way, it is memorable, and the positive notes stack higher than the complaints. On the right night, this is the bite people point to when they talk about the meal later. If the table is sharing, it fills the role of fun side nicely. If you want restraint, though, choose something greener and wave your fork at this on the way by.
4. Seafood tower
Not every steakhouse leans into a tower of chilled seafood, yet here it is, tall and showy by design. Shrimp, lump crab, crab legs, and lobster pile up over ice with bright sauces on the side. It's the kind of starter that sets a celebratory tone, sending a message before a single steak hits the grill.
Freshness matters more than flourish, and guests often call that out when it's right. The sweetness of the seafood needs a sharp sauce to cut through, and when that balance lands, the table gets quiet for good reasons. It is built for sharing, perfect for date nights or bigger groups, and it can fill people up faster than planned. The price reflects the spectacle, so smaller parties may want to swap extra sides to make room. For seafood lovers, the tower proves the kitchen can handle more than beef and butter. For everyone else, it's a statement piece that does exactly what it promises.
3. The ribeye
Into the top 3, and when richness is the goal, order the ribeye. This cut is laced with marbling that melts as it cooks, so the steak bastes itself and turns lush. It's finished with butter and parsley, and you smell it before the first bite. The plate arrives sizzling, and some reviewers advise asking for it slightly less cooked than you prefer, because it'll finish cooking on your table.
This steak isn't for everyone, though. Some diners note that it's quite fatty, so if you want a leaner chew, you may be happier elsewhere on the menu. One enthusiastic reviewer on TripAdvisor called the ribeye "the best steak of my 45 years," praising its flavor and the dramatic presentation. If you embrace the style, you can offset this steak with lighter sides, or a salad before the plate arrives. Cooked well, the ribeye delivers that melt-in-your-mouth moment people talk about on the way home. It's an indulgent choice that feels like a treat, because it is.
2. New York strip
Ask around, and the strip gets called the house signature for a reason. It brings bold beef flavor with enough marbling to stay tender, while being leaner than a ribeye. The bone-in version adds drama and a little extra char at the edge, while the center stays rosy and buttery. That balance is why so many regulars pick it first.
A review from The Hungry Bunny described the strip as "sumptuous and robust," and while not everyone loves the firmer chew of a strip, most appreciate that it still feels like a classic steak, if a little more restrained. A finish of butter nudges the strip steak toward tenderness without blurring the flavor. The Ruth's Chris recommendation is a simple salt and pepper seasoning rather than marinades and herbs, as some would think. Consistency is the win here. Night after night, the strip tastes like what Ruth's Chris promises: Premium beef cooked with confidence.
1. The Porterhouse
This is the showpiece. Big enough to quiet a table when it arrives, heavy enough to share, and dramatic enough to turn dinner into an event. The porterhouse gives you two experiences on one bone, with strip on one side and tenderloin on the other. Sear it hard, keep the middle blushing, and you get richness plus tenderness on the same plate.
Ruth's Chris proudly never cooks frozen beef, and diners tell stories about this steak, from the massive shareable cuts to versions that feed a small party and still leave leftovers. Some people praise the 40-ounce version as the best steak they've ever tasted. None of it is subtle and that's the point. People order these steaks for birthdays, big events, or just because they want the table to feel like something special is happening. At its best, the porterhouse is Ruth's Chris distilled: Premium beef, expert heat, and a presentation that turns a good meal into a memory. If one dish defines the experience, this is it.