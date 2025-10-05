Neither Herbs Nor Marinade, Ruth's Chris' Top Recommended Way To Season Grilled Steak

How a restaurant cooks its beef can tell you a lot about what it values in a steak dinner, and this can vary drastically depending on where you're dining. For example, while there are plenty of restaurants that utilize high-quality (and often simple) marinades for tougher cuts, others believe it's all about keeping things as simple as possible to obtain the best results. The latter is the case for beloved restaurant chain Ruth's Chris Steak House, which prides itself on only using salt and pepper to make its steaks as delicious as possible.

While the use of just salt and pepper may seem overly simplistic, it's considered an indicator that the other qualities that the steak possesses are so good that it doesn't need any additional ingredients added. This much is reflected on the Ruth's Chris website, which states, "There's no need to spring for fancy seasoning when good old-fashioned kosher salt and cracked pepper work best."