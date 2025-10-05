Neither Herbs Nor Marinade, Ruth's Chris' Top Recommended Way To Season Grilled Steak
How a restaurant cooks its beef can tell you a lot about what it values in a steak dinner, and this can vary drastically depending on where you're dining. For example, while there are plenty of restaurants that utilize high-quality (and often simple) marinades for tougher cuts, others believe it's all about keeping things as simple as possible to obtain the best results. The latter is the case for beloved restaurant chain Ruth's Chris Steak House, which prides itself on only using salt and pepper to make its steaks as delicious as possible.
While the use of just salt and pepper may seem overly simplistic, it's considered an indicator that the other qualities that the steak possesses are so good that it doesn't need any additional ingredients added. This much is reflected on the Ruth's Chris website, which states, "There's no need to spring for fancy seasoning when good old-fashioned kosher salt and cracked pepper work best."
How else does Ruth's Chris Steak House make its steak so good?
Now, the lack of marinades or other seasonings isn't particularly surprising, considering that many steak cuts such as ribeyes and filet mignon don't expressly need to be marinated to be flavorful and tender. Ruth's Chris also makes up for any perceived weaknesses due to its lack of special seasonings, marinades, or herbs by using the best meat available. The steakhouse exclusively uses grass and corn-fed beef and maintains high quality standards in compliance with the USDA. With this in mind, Ruth's Chris also leans towards cuts of beef that have ample marbling, ensuring that your steak is especially flavorful when it arrives at your table.
Ruth's Chris prioritizes patience, prepping each steak just right by allowing the meat to reach room temperature, ensuring it cooks evenly within the chain restaurant's go-to 1,800-degree broiler. Plus, the chain utilizes large grains of salt and freshly cracked pepper frequently throughout the cooking process to maximize the steak's flavor. All these techniques come together incredibly well, making Ruth's Chris one of the very best high-end steakhouse chains in America.