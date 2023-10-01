10 Facts About Ruth's Chris Steak House's Famous Ribeye Steak

It's no secret that Americans love their steak. While cuts of all descriptions have their fans, America's favorite is thought to be the ribeye. In a survey conducted by Meats by Linz and published by Fox News, 61% of respondents named ribeye as their favorite. Filet mignon, the second most popular cut, was named by 47% of respondents.

Ribeyes are cut from either side of the cow's spine, an area that does not move much during the animal's life. As a result, the meat here is incredibly tender. A high proportion of intramuscular fat — otherwise known as marbling — is also prevalent in this area, ensuring ribeyes are particularly flavorful.

While Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a steakhouse, few are as prevalent or popular as Ruth's Chris Steak House. This international chain has developed a reputation for serving consistently excellent steaks that are sizzling, full of flavor, and expertly cooked. Unsurprisingly, Ruth's Chris is known for serving several exceptional ribeyes. Here's how one of America's favorite steakhouses sources, prepares, and serves America's favorite steak.