14 Steakhouse Chains With The Best Mashed Potatoes
Steakhouse potatoes regularly outclass those made at home, and this supremacy applies to all kinds of spud-based dishes, be they loaded baked potatoes, potatoes au gratin, or mashed potatoes. That last dish hits especially stratospheric heights in the very best places. Steakhouse mashed potatoes come in all sorts of forms; depending on the restaurant, you can find them infused with garlic, topped with cheese, and even cradling chunks of lobster meat. This is a boon to steakhouse lovers, but it also presents a problem: Where should a steakhouse enthusiast looking for the very best mashed potatoes begin? There are simply too many choices to consider.
Not to worry — that's where we come in. Based on our own experiences and those of trusted friends, we've compiled this list of steakhouse chains with the very best mashed potatoes; check out the end of this article for more info on our methodology. From casual joints to upscale hotspots, you're guaranteed delicious spuds at any of these chains.
1. Morton's
The best mashed potatoes come loaded with some kind of rich, dairy-based ingredient. Typically, it's butter. Morton's deviates from this approach with its sour cream mashed potatoes, and every bite reveals this is an excellent choice.
These potatoes are fluffy, but not exactly airy. This is a good thing: Their dense, creamy consistency pairs delectably with the chain's many juicy steaks. They also come in seriously sizable portions. These aren't the modest dollops you'll find at other steakhouses — these are mountains of starchy goodness.
It is the sour cream that steals the show, though. Its tangy flavor permeates every bite, which is delicious on its own, but also highlights other foods' strengths. Steak tastes meatier, wine tastes fruitier, and asparagus tastes fresher when paired with these dairy-rich potatoes. It's reminiscent of the way sour cream in a pound cake brings out blueberries, or sour cream in a burrito spotlights salsa. Morton's mashed potatoes are a delight on their own, and an ideal culinary canvas.
2. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House is one of the most dependably excellent steakhouse chains in America. It earned this sterling reputation by perfecting the classics, and this approach definitely extends to its mashed potatoes. These are garlic-forward taters, so the allium-avoidant should definitely steer clear. If you're down with garlic, though, you're in for an excellent time.
The garlic flavor is strong, clear, and present throughout every morsel of these potatoes. What's more, it's specifically the flavor of roasted garlic. This ingredient's toasty, golden-brown base notes are at their richest and deepest in these mashed potatoes, and brilliantly set off by a hint of caramelized sweetness. Opting for roasted garlic rather than straight-up garlic also highlights the dairy in the potatoes. Each bite is luxuriously fatty and pleasantly sharp, all at once.
These potatoes are also a textural marvel. They're on the lighter side, and pureed to complete smoothness. This makes them a wonderful complement to anything you decide to eat them with, be it a brawny steak or one of Ruth's Chris other veggie sides. The grilled asparagus is a particularly nice potato partner, as its char marks and hollandaise sauce amp up the spuds' garlic flavor. But these potatoes are also entirely perfect on their own, as each smooth bite makes clear.
3. Saltgrass Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House is based in Houston, a fact the chain makes clear in all kinds of ways. The most memorable is the big, bold, brash flavor present in everything it serves. The mashed potatoes are no slouch in this department — in fact, they might be one of its best examples.
The first thing you notice about these mashed potatoes is that they're not the perfectly silky mounds other spots on this list offer. These spuds have a variegated texture, full of potatoes tidbits and skin. This rustic approach results in incredibly tasty spuds, full of pure potato flavor. The skins are a particularly nice inclusion; they add a pleasantly earthy note and a bit more fiber.
A hint of garlic is also present in these potatoes. It's not quite as intense as what you'll find in, say, Ruth's Chris' mashed potatoes, but it's definitely present and absolutely yummy. It's a more mellow take on garlic, lacking the bulb's tongue-tingling sharpness, which might be the result of roasting. Either way, it works incredibly well.
4. Wolfgang's Steakhouse
When you picture mashed potatoes, you're probably picturing something very close to what Wolfgang's Steakhouse serves. That's because these mashed potatoes are the dish in its purest form. There are no shreds of skin, no chopped-up herbs, no roasted garlic, no cheese. As far as we can tell, there's only potato, some kind of dairy, salt, and pepper.
You might be thinking that this is a boring approach to mashed potatoes. It's on this list, so it has to be good, but can it really match the fancier entries? The answer is yes. Pure potato flavor radiates from each forkful, reminding you how much nuance there truly is to this humble tuber. These potatoes are richly sweet, faintly vegetal, a little earthy, and ever-so-slightly crisp. What dairy is used highlights these flavors, rather than smothering them. It also adds a little more heft and richness, but not too much — these are definitely some of the lightest potatoes on this dish. This is a tremendous asset. Sometimes, it's good to keep things simple, to remind us of what a truly excellent vegetable is capable of almost entirely on its own.
5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's mashed potatoes come in two forms. The first is the simple mashed potatoes, which winnows the dish down to its barest essentials: potatoes, salt, pepper, and butter. This results in a delightfully cloudlike take on the dish full of real potato flavor. Simple, airy, and kissed with butter, these potatoes won't crowd your stomach, making you too full for steak.
Then there are the North Atlantic lobster mashed potatoes. This is a blockbuster take on the classic dish, loaded with chunks of lobster meat, salt, pepper, and a shower of green onions. It's a seriously substantial dish, to the point that it almost feels more like an entrée than a side. But it's also worth the space it takes up in your belly. The lobster meat is sweet and juicy, which contrasts wonderfully against the light-as-a-feather potatoes. Green onions cut through it all, keeping the dish from being too rich. These two takes on mashed potatoes are hugely different from each other, but they're definitely both delicious.
6. Smith & Wollensky
Smith & Wollensky is known for offering some of the highest quality steaks of any steakhouse chain. It's fitting, then, that it doesn't offer mashed potatoes, but elegantly whipped potatoes. This might seem like a minor variation, but in fact, it makes a huge difference. Whipping any ingredient introduces a large amount of air into it. This process transforms potatoes into a feather-light dream that goes perfectly with steak.
Each bite of these potatoes is incredibly delicate. You don't even chew, really — the potatoes immediately begin to melt in your mouth. There are no lumps here, nor any shred of potato skin. It's just uninterruptedly smooth, airy, cloud-like goodness. Though it's less rich than many other potato dishes, it's not flavorless: These potatoes are loaded with pepper and chives. There's definitely some dairy in here as well, but its presence is subtle. This results in an interesting trifecta of tastes: The sharp pepper intertwines with the vegetal edge of the potato, while the chives bring a tangy sweetness to both. What results is decidedly unique and very tasty.
7. Mastro's
Mastro's two varieties of mashed potatoes are both impressive. First, there are the garlic mashed potatoes. Like many similar offerings, they're full of punchy garlic flavor. There's a deep, browned taste to this garlic, which implies some of it must have been roasted, yet it's also full of the sharp, sweet taste of raw allium. This multifaceted approach is unique and incredibly tasty, though it might prove to be too much for anyone but true garlic devotees.
Then there are the lobster mashed potatoes. Enormous pieces of lobster mingle with clouds of potato in this dish. Each chunk of meat is deliciously browned, yet incredibly juicy, resulting in excellent textural balance. It's all swimming in butter and juice, to the point that some servings almost resemble a soup. Chopped herbs give the side a sharp, verdant grassiness that cuts wonderfully through all the starch, meat, and cream. It's probably one of the most luxurious offerings on this list, and it shouldn't be missed.
8. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse doesn't offer just any mashed potatoes: It specifically makes chateau mashed potatoes. What does this entail? Nothing too out of the ordinary, really. The menu specifies the inclusion of scallions and that hand-mashed russet potatoes are used. Sometimes, Del Frisco's offers a special edition that comes with shaved truffle on top. But beyond that, they're straightforward — in approach, that is. In flavor, these mashed potatoes are out of this world.
The hand-mashing makes more of a difference that you might expect. Distinct chunks of potato stud the mounds of mash, as do strips of pungent russet skin. This results in an incredibly flavorful and texturally interesting potato dish. The scallions' slightly sweet edge offers a yummy contrast to the earthy potato skin. A generous lashing of pepper makes things even more interesting, though butter and cream keep it from heating things up too intensely. We're still not sure what makes these potatoes "chateau," but we're definitely fans.
9. Outback Steakhouse
Steakhouses often offer loaded baked potatoes in addition to plain ones. This approach doesn't usually extend to mashed potatoes, however. But Outback Steakhouse doesn't play by the rules. This Aussie-themed chain offers both classic mashed potatoes and a loaded option, and both are seriously delicious.
The homestyle mashed potatoes keep things simple. These are skin-on spuds, which works well with the rest of the menu's rugged approach. They're on the denser side of things as well. If we had to guess, we'd chalk this up to a whole lot of salted butter — its rich, fatty flavor is present in every bite. An avalanche of pepper and a whisper of garlic keep things from getting too heavy.
Then there are the loaded mashed potatoes. These are just as thick, creamy, and rich as the baseline mashed potatoes, but with a whole mess of delectable additions. First, there's the bacon. It's crisp, smoky, and generously scattered across the mounds of potato. Then there's the cheese. Outback uses a particularly tangy blend, which alternates between mellow milkiness and cheddar-esque sharpness. The former flavor amps up the side's richness, but the latter keeps it from going overboard. The final touch — a bright scattering of green onions — helps on this front as well. If you've ever wondered what makes Outback one of the most popular U.S. steakhouse chains, these mashed potatoes provide a solid answer.
10. Black Angus Steakhouse
While many steakhouses offer a rustic theme, few commit to it as fully as Black Angus Steakhouse. This is the kind of place that offers specials like the Campfire Feast dinner for two, cowboy cookies, and burgers with an outlaw theme. This tendency is never more evident than it is in the chain's mashed potatoes, however. These are down-home spuds, as simply prepared as they are delicious.
Texture is the most immediately noticeable thing. We can't say for certain this is how the dish is made, but the potatoes' mouthfeel suggests they're hand-mashed. Ribbons of potato skin offer even more textural variety and tasty depth of flavor. There's a hint of garlic, though it's subtle; you couldn't really call these "garlic mashed potatoes." Perhaps most notable is the dish's restrained use of dairy. It's definitely here, to be sure, but these potatoes haven't been drowned in butter or cream. This makes them incredibly fresh-tasting, and uniquely fluffy.
Black Angus also offers loaded mashed potatoes, which up the richness factor. Bacon, green onions, and cheese are all present and in fine form. The bacon is particularly impressive, being crisp and seriously smoky, though the cheese, which is enjoyably sharp, isn't far behind. The mashed potatoes themselves are the true secret to this dish's success, though. The fact that they keep things simple allows the loaded elements to shine.
11. Fogo de Chão
Among other reasons, Fogo de Chão became one of America's best Brazillian steakhouses by focusing on the details. Its mashed potatoes are a great example. Every single element comes through strong and clear, from the roasted garlic to the cracked black pepper. Yet somehow, they all harmonize into a cohesive and mouth-watering whole.
It begins with the potatoes themselves. These potatoes are incredibly fluffy and aerated; one wonders if they're put through a ricer before being served. Elegant potato flavor shines through every bite. They're very fresh, a little sweet, a lot earthy, and faintly vegetal. Butter is present, but it doesn't weigh this light, spring-like flavor down. If anything, it only lifts it to further heights, its salted richness acting as an underline rather than a cover-up. The flavor beings a new potato, freshly pulled from the soil and barely blanched, to mind.
Roasted garlic lurks beneath this fresh flavor like a delicious bass note. This is a sweeter take on roasted garlic than is typical, which is a good thing. Warm, brown caramelization lingers on the tongue quite pleasantly, with just a hint of heat. A generous sprinkle of cracked black pepper makes things a bit more tingly, as does a final touch of chives. It all adds up to a dish that is simultaneously rich and incredibly light, which is basically a miracle in the world of mashed potatoes.
12. LongHorn Steakhouse
Sometimes, you don't want mashed potatoes studded with lobster, bacon, chives, or cheese. You just want the dish in its simplest form: potatoes, which have been mashed. That's where LongHorn Steakhouse comes in. Its mashed potatoes are finished with nothing more than simple butter. Flecks of cracked pepper dot each scoop, and there might be some cream or milk mixed in with the potatoes themselves (though butter is definitely the dominant dairy in terms of taste). Beyond that, though, there is nothing getting between you and pure potato.
What's most striking about this dish is how reminiscent it is of baked potatoes — likely because that dish typically consists of potato, butter, some salt and pepper, and nothing else. This warm, homey effect is so tasty, one wonders why this approach to mashed potatoes isn't more popular. It's especially well-suited to steakhouses: Simple potatoes are an amazing canvas for steak drippings. These mashed potatoes are one of LongHorn Steakhouse's best dishes, and it's all thanks to straightforwardness.
13. STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse is one of the only restaurants on this list that specifies which variety of potato it uses in its mashed potatoes. These spuds are 100% Yukon Gold, crowned with a parmesan crust. This isn't just fanciness for the sake of it, as one bite makes clear — this is a thoughtful, elegant dish, created with care.
Using waxy, dense Yukon Gold potatoes results in a mash that is as creamy as it is flavorful. Each forkful is intensely thick, yet never heavy. It kind of tastes like what might happen if you took an average batch of mashed potatoes and condensed it: Each bite packs in more flavor and richness, yet still leaves plenty of room for steak. The parmesan crust is a true show-stopper. For one thing, it's attractive. Each serving of mashed potatoes comes in its own little pot, and the parmesan crowns each with a golden circle of cheesy goodness. For another, it's mouth-watering. Nutty, salty, and crisp, it's a perfect contrast to the potatoes. Plus, it's fun to break through with your fork, crème brûlée-style.
14. Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil knows its garlic mashed potatoes are delicious. This is evident in the fact that they're automatically served with every single meal (alongside fried bananas and pão de quiejo), and in the chain outright posting a recipe for them on its own website so that diners might recreate them at home. Such confidence isn't unearned: These are seriously excellent spuds.
The garlic flavor is clear and strong, with the tingly top note you only get from a really fresh clove. This pairs especially well with a generous scattering of scallions. Somehow, the intense creaminess of this dish never once blunts that pungent, herbaceous flavor. If the recipe is any guide, that's seriously impressive: These mashed potatoes incorporate butter, buttermilk, cream, and parmesan cheese. This deluge of dairy makes the spuds utterly luscious. The buttermilk and parmesan are especially good choices, adding sharp little notes of acidity and tanginess. You might get these potatoes with every meal at Texas de Brazil, but they never get old.
Methodology
To assemble this list, we carefully considered our own experiences with these steakhouses' mashed potatoes. We also asked food-loving friends and colleagues for their opinions on other chains' spuds. To make the cut, a steakhouse's mashed potatoes had to impress in terms of taste, texture, and presentation. If a given serving of mashed potatoes wowed us on only one or two of these counts, it was cut from the list. We also considered any unique additions, like cheese and lobster, and how successfully they were incorporated into the classic dish. With all this taken into account, 14 chains emerged as superior purveyors of mashed potatoes.