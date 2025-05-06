Bob Evans Vs Cracker Barrel: Which Chain Is The Better Bet For Breakfast?

When you want a good breakfast but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen first thing in the morning, you have a few dine-out choices. Two popular breakfast chain options are Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel — and they appear to have much in common at first glance. Similarities include country stores of varying sizes and a rural theme, alongside some similar dishes.

Bob Evans touts itself as a "farmhouse kitchen" and operates around 500 locations in eighteen different states, primarily on the East Coast and Midwest. Besides their restaurant, Bob Evans also has a line of food you can purchase in grocery stores throughout the nation, which includes some of their most beloved sides and breakfast meats. Cracker Barrel has a variety of breakfast items on offer, and lists itself as an "old country store" rather than a restaurant. You can find these in most states and they have about 660 locations.

If you're lucky enough to live near both restaurants, you may wonder which will offer the best breakfast alongside the best experience. Thankfully, you don't have to go through the hassle of trying them both if you don't want to. I had the opportunity to compare similar breakfast dishes at each restaurant and their dine-in experience. Having spent more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and coming from a rural southern family, I'm uniquely suited to this task. Here are my thoughts on how these two stack up.

