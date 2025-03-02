11 Breakfast Chains We're About To See Everywhere

Even though dining out for dinner gets the most attention, there's something special about hitting up a great restaurant for your first meal of the day. Whether you're sitting down to a stack of pancakes, enjoying a leisurely brunch, or looking for something quick and easy before heading to work, having a reliable breakfast restaurant can be as much of a joy as it is a convenience. And these days, Americans seem to agree: Revenue from breakfast restaurants and diners in the United States has increased 7.5% in the last half decade and is expected to hit $15.6 billion in 2025, according to market research firm IBISWorld.

Many breakfast chains are taking advantage of this upward trajectory in morning meal enthusiasm with expansion plans of their own. From bustling brunch spots beloved for their Bellinis to international hits making their move in the U.S., there's a decent chance you'll be seeing a lot more of these chains in your neck of the woods — maybe, you'll even find yourself a new favorite. It's time to wake up, smell the coffee, and dig into these burgeoning breakfast restaurants.