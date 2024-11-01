The Betty Crocker Boxed Cake Fans Miss With A Passion

Ah, the 1950s. The era of sock hops, drive-in movies, and the slowly dimming flicker of neon signs as malt shops made way for chains like Mickey D's and Taco Bell. The era of convenience food (and liberated housewives) was upon us, and as part of that trend, Betty Crocker popularized boxed cake mixes, including a flavorful ode to the declining malt shops of the era and a boxed cake mix fans wish would come back: The chocolate malt cake mix.

In addition to being symbolic of the era's venerated but decreasingly patronized malt shops, malted milk powder, a derivative of grain mixed with powdered milk, added a creamy, nutty flavor while contributing to tenderness. Sadly, the flavor, along with the malt shops, was past its heyday by the 1960s, becoming increasingly difficult to find in either cake or ice cream form.

It's most commonly enjoyed these days in the chocolate-covered malted milk candies known as Whoppers in the United States and Maltesers in other English-speaking countries. But trends are cyclical, so it's possible the flavor will resurface in the modern consciousness any time now, hopefully resulting in Betty Crocker rereleasing the nostalgic boxed cake mix flavor. In the meantime, you have to figure out how to make it yourself by doctoring a boxed cake mix.