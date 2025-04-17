14 Discontinued Twizzlers Flavors You Probably Don't Remember
Twizzlers are an American classic, and whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying their storied history. Invented in 1845, Twizzlers have seen a Civil War, two subsequent World Wars, the fall of Berlin Wall, and more presidents than we can count — and somehow, they're still around. Perhaps that's because of their seemingly unchanging flavor and inimitable shape. However, you might be surprised to hear that both of those things have been tweaked and prodded by The Hershey Company, the maker of Twizzlers, multiple times. As with any other classic candy, Twizzlers have had dozens of different flavors and styles released that put a spin on the candy's spiraled appearance, and you probably won't remember a lot of them.
In true candy company fashion, a lot of discontinued Twizzlers flavors have been flash-in-the-pan limited edition varieties that were released for various holidays. However, some of them stuck around a little bit longer, and built up quite a following in the process. Whenever Twizzlers experimented with smaller sizes, people lapped them up — before The Hershey Company snatched them away. Plus, there were some pretty mind boggling flavor choices made when it came to Twizzlers that left us in no doubt as to why they were discontinued.
1. Twizzlers Twerpz
Who remembers Twizzlers Twerpz? If you were into your candy in the latter half of the 2000s, you probably will. Twizzlers Twerpz were similar to Twizzlers Bites, and came in bite-sized pieces with that familiar Twizzlers ridge on the outside. The difference, though, was that they were filled with a contrasting foam candy center, which gave them both a chewiness and a slightly more punchy flavor than regular Twizzlers (which, as we all know, can sometimes be a little bit bland).
It's no surprise that people fell in love with them, and The Hershey Company clearly knew that it was onto a hit: It kept Twizzlers Twerpz around for a good couple years. However, towards the end of the decade, it decided to axe them from its lineup, and they haven't reappeared since. Fans of Twizzlers Twerpz were quickly devastated, and to this day people swap tips online about which candies to try if you miss them. Some folks recommend Jolly Rancher Awesome Twosome Chews; others suggest Hi-CHEW Infusions. We'll leave you to make your own mind up about which substitute you prefer.
2. Cherry Cola Twizzlers
Cherry Twizzlers are one of the most popular varieties of this candy. However, back in the day, The Hershey Company decided that it was time to make its cherry flavor a touch more interesting — or at least to offer people a spin on it. As a result, Cherry Cola Twizzlers were born, and they've been through a few different permutations since. Cherry Cola Twizzlers started life in 2006 as Cola & Cherry Twists, and they were subsequently reborn in 2014 as Pull 'n' Peel Twizzlers. They then disappeared, before reappearing in 2018 in a limited-edition capacity.
Reviewers of this product were in agreement that the cherry and cola flavors in the product stood out, although some people did note that the cherry was a little too dominant. Some consumers also pointed out that there was a slight effervescence from the cola part, which was a nice touch. We find it difficult to see why this flavor didn't stick around (or why it kept being discontinued and brought back), as cherry cola flavors are usually a winner. Unfortunately, though, clearly it ran out of time, and it hasn't been seen in a while.
3. Twizzlers Twist-n-Fill Watermelon & Cherry
We're a big fan of when Twizzlers thinks outside the box. Sure, the classic candy is fine, but there's no denying that it's a little bit bland and boring — and in the current candy landscape, where bigger equals better, it's no surprise that The Hershey Company has pushed the envelope. One of the results of this envelope-pushing was the Twizzlers Twist-n-Fill Watermelon & Cherry flavor, which took two bold flavors and smashed them together. Inside each cherry-flavored Twizzler was a watermelon créme, promising an intense taste that definitely delivered.
The Twizzlers Twist-n-Fill Watermelon & Cherry flavor seemed to first appear in 2001 or so, and it was around until at least 2013. It seems like the Twist-n-Fill Watermelon & Cherry flavor didn't make enough impact to justify a permanent long-term space in the Twizzlers line. That hasn't stopped people remembering them fondly, though. "These were my favorite candy back in the day. I think about these every day," says one especially mournful ex-customer on Reddit. That comment is just one of many talking about how much they miss them. It's time to bring them back for another spin, guys.
4. Key Lime Pie Flavored Filled Twizzlers
We love it when a candy company puts a totally unexpected flavor into its food. In 2017, The Hershey Company did just that when it unleashed its Key Lime Pie Flavored Filled Twizzlers onto an unsuspecting market. These Twizzlers were released at the same time as another flavor, the Orange Cream Pop. While those Twizzlers are still around, though, the Key Lime Pie variety were discontinued a few years back, with The Hershey Company responding to a customer query on its website confirming that it was no longer manufacturing this flavor.
Perhaps it was because of the Key Lime Pie Flavored Filled Twizzlers' slightly odd taste. Folks who reviewed this product pointed out that the key flavor note that shone through was not the sprightly, sharp taste of lime, but instead the flavor of a graham cracker crust. The reviewers noted that this gave the Key Lime Pie Flavored Filled Twizzlers a savory taste, and with not enough lime in the mix to balance things out, it didn't quite fulfil the promise of the flavor that it was promising. In our opinion, this was a totally missed opportunity.
5. Izzlers
Twizzlers? What about Izzlers? In 2020, The Hershey Company decided to mix things up in a big way, and release a limited-edition version of its candy. The twist was, that ... Well ... There was no twist at all. Izzlers took the classic Twizzlers shape and smoothed it out, instead packing straight, ridgeless straws into each pack with no texture on their outside. The flavor was exactly the same as regular strawberry Twizzlers — it's just that they looked different, and felt different when you bit into them.
So, what was the point of doing this in the first place? That's a question that The Hershey Company had pre-empted. "Maybe we wanted to do something unexpected, or maybe we had an issue on the production line. The world may never know, but what we do know, is that Izzlers candy is fun, delicious and only here for a very limited time," said Twizzlers brand manager Shannon Wilkinson in a statement (via Daily News). Wilkinson was right when she said that the Izzlers wouldn't be around for long, as pretty soon they were gone entirely.
6. Twizzlers Twists Mystery Flavor
The flavor of Twizzlers have always been a bit of a mystery. The Hershey Company says that they're strawberry flavored, but anybody who's actually tried them will know that the actual taste is kind of an imitation of everyone's favorite fruit, with a licorice undertone leaving folks a bit confused about what they're tasting. Well, a couple years back, the candy maker decided to take this confusion and amp it up to full throttle, by releasing Twizzlers Twists Mystery Flavor. The gimmick here was that you had no idea what they actually tasted like — you had to figure it out for yourself.
These dark purple candies didn't give anything away upon first appearance, but people who tried them definitely identified a fruity flavor. Blueberry, pomegranate, and blackberry were just some of the guesses people put forward. Twizzlers promised to release the true identity of the flavor in the summer of 2021, and when it finally did, we gotta say that we were a little bit disappointed. It turns out that the flavor it was putting into this candy was ... raspberry. Look, we gotta be honest — we were expecting something a little more exciting than that. It's no wonder that The Hershey Company soon discontinued this product after its cover was blown.
7. Twizzlers Caramel Apple Filled Twists
Some candy flavors leave an imprint on people's memories (and tastebuds) that lasts for years after they've been discontinued. Twizzlers Caramel Apple Filled Twists was one of these flavors. This Twizzler variety was first released in 2014, and as you'd probably expect, it was a Halloween-themed addition that harnessed the flavors of the spooky season in a classic candy. Twizzlers Caramel Apple Filled Twists were an instant hit with people praising their slightly subtle apple flavor, which was buoyed by a rich caramel note, and their slight juiciness that came from the soft texture of the caramel filling.
Unfortunately, Caramel Apple Filled Twists were only ever intended to be a limited-edition entry to the Twizzlers product line, and after their initial success they were discontinued. This move left a lot of unhappy customers in its wake. "I have been looking for these for YEARS AND STILL HOPING TO FIND SOME," says one of many people on Reddit who have fond memories of this flavor. "They were the best candy I've ever had." Year after year, people scour the candy aisle at Halloween in the hope that The Hershey Company brings them back — but as yet, it's all to no avail.
8. Twizzlers Filled Bites
We love it when Twizzlers go small on us. The Hershey Company did it with Twizzlers Twerpz, and it also did it with Twizzlers Filled Bites. When these strawberry-flavored mini versions of Twizzlers dropped, they were an immediate hit. People found them to be especially moreish, with a softness to the candy (and particularly its center) that made them a bit more chewable than regular Twizzlers — which are, as everyone knows, a little tough. There was also their tinier size, which gave them an undeniable cuteness, as well as the convenience of dipping in and out of the bag at your will. Well, if you didn't eat them all in one go, that is.
At some point, though, The Hershey Company decided that it was time to discontinue Twizzlers Filled Bites, and it did so without any warning. Exactly when it did so is slightly unclear, and until recently the party line at The Hershey Company was that Twizzlers Filled Bites were still available nationwide — but good luck finding them anywhere. Nowadays, they exist only in people's memories.
9. Twizzlers Sourz
Sour versions of beloved candy are a time-honored tradition, and once upon a time it was Twizzlers' turn to have a lip-puckering version. This came in the form of the creatively-named Twizzlers Sourz, which were released around 2008. Twizzlers Sourz kinda looked nothing like regular Twizzlers, and if they didn't have the candy's name on the bag you wouldn't know that they were related. Sure, they were slightly twisted, ridged nubs of candy, but they were also coated in sugar (which is part of what makes sour candy sour), which sort of obscured their appearance.
That didn't change the fact that people really liked them, though. Twizzlers Sourz came in a selection of flavors, and while folks didn't love the strawberry version, the cherry, blue raspberry, and green apple ones all went down pretty well. They had a light level of sourness to them that didn't overwhelm the candy, and kept them munchable. They were discontinued after a time, but people who tried them still remember how much they enjoyed them – although it's odd that Twizzlers and The Hershey Company have scrubbed all memory of the candy from its history books, leaving online sleuths to figure out whether they had just imagined Twizzlers Sourz in the first place.
10. Twizzlers Pull 'n' Peel Raspberry, Wild Berry & Lemonade
Twizzlers Pull 'n' Peel are probably the most fun take on Twizzlers that The Hershey Company has ever made. This candy takes the form of Twizzlers to its logical conclusion. If you've ever wanted to rip along the candy's ridges, the Pull 'n' Peel versions let you do just that, thanks to being formed by individual ribbons of punchily-flavored licorice.
Although cherry is the flagship flavor of Pull 'n' Peel Twizzlers today, a couple years ago it came out of the gate swinging with its Raspberry, Wild Berry & Lemonade flavor. Reviewers pointed out that the tri-colored appearance of these Twizzlers, coming in red, white, and blue ribbon, slightly made them look like cartoon toothpaste, which immediately set them up to be a bit of a failure. Flavor-wise, things were a little mixed: The red ribbon had a slight raspberry flavor, but the white ribbons, which were meant to be lemonade, weren't great. Worse still was the wild berry portion, which just had no flavor at all — and the whole thing was plagued by a vaguely plasticky texture that didn't exactly make them moreish. It's no wonder that The Hershey Company decided to discontinue them.
11. Strawberry Smoothie Twizzlers
There are two main problems that people have with Twizzlers: The first is that they're too tough and chewy, and the second is that they don't really have any flavor. The Hershey Company has tried to rectify this by making filled Twizzlers, which inject the center with a créme that both softens things up and adds a pop of taste. Its Strawberry Smoothie Twizzlers was an attempt to give its classic Twizzlers a new lease of life, by infusing that iconic red licorice with a creamy interior. So, did it work?
Kinda. People who didn't get on with regular Twizzlers definitely found that the Strawberry Smoothie flavor was an improvement, thanks to its increased sweetness and softness. However, they also found it slightly misled folks with the name of the flavor itself. The richer taste that The Hershey Company put into these Twizzlers made them taste more like strawberries and cream than a smoothie.
Despite this, Strawberry Smoothie Twizzlers won some fans, before it was inevitably discontinued. Maybe the strawberry smoothie flavor itself was just a bit too niche for long-term success. The last time they were seen in the wild was around 2019, and while they're still listed on the Twizzlers website, you can't actually find them anywhere.
12. Orange & Black Cherry Pull 'n' Peel Halloween Twizzlers
Halloween is probably the best time of the year for candy lovers, with various companies going toe-to-toe to release their respective new flavors to the market. Twizzlers is no different, and in its time it's come out with several different varieties of its products that ring in the season. Its Orange & Black Cherry Pull 'n' Peel Halloween Twizzlers were arguably one of the more exciting additions to its lineup. These Twizzlers came in trick-or-treat sizes, with their half-stick form making them slightly easier to handle, especially for kids.
What people immediately noticed about this limited-edition Halloween candy wasn't their taste, but their smell: They had an intoxicating aroma that we can only imagine was deeply zesty and bright. The smell matched its flavor, too, and somehow these Twizzlers managed to avoid the typical problem with this candy — which is that it often doesn't taste of anything. The orange section quite literally tasted like orange peel, and while the cherry flavor was a bit more subtle and downbeat, it still had a pleasing candy taste. Given that the Orange & Black Cherry Pull 'n' Peel Halloween Twizzlers were clearly limited-edition, it's no surprise that they're not around anymore.
13. Extra Long Bubble Gum Pull 'n' Peel Twizzlers
Twizzlers are pretty long anyway, but a couple years back, The Hershey Company decided that it was time to make them even longer. The result? Extra Long Twizzlers, which clocked in at over a foot long in length. Although these Twizzlers came in its standard flavor, the candy company took things even further by making a bubble gum flavored version — and by turning them into a Pull 'n' Peel variety, too. Needless to say that this iteration of the candy had a lot going on.
What we really wanna know, though, was how it tasted. The answer is this: like gum. There was no real candy or Twizzlers flavor to speak of here, but the bubble gum flavor was strong. Therefore, if you were a fan of bubble gum you'd be into it, but if you weren't, well ... this candy probably wasn't for you. As well as this, these Twizzlers had a slightly mushy consistency that wasn't for everyone. To be honest, this was always gonna be a bit of a rogue product, so we're not surprised that it was discontinued.
14. Twizzlers Green Apple Easter Grass
Easter is a lucrative time for candy companies, and Twizzlers didn't want to miss out on the action. However, it was presented with a problem: There's absolutely nothing about Twizzlers that feels Easter-focused, or even Easter-adjacent, so how was it supposed to capitalize on the season? The answer was by making it Green Apple Easter Grass variety. Essentially, this candy was a collection of the Twizzlers Pull 'n' Peel strips, bunched up and put into a bag. We guess it kinda looked like grass, but honestly, it was a bit of a stretch.
Thankfully, though, its flavor was on point. The apple flavor wasn't too intense, meaning that it was easy to chomp down in successive handfuls. It also had a nice, soft texture, rather unlike the classic Twizzlers consistency (which is famously rather tough), and a stretchy quality that made it pretty fun to play with. As this was an Easter release, it was never destined to stay available for long, but we're praying that Twizzlers brings it back someday. We'll be calling it an Easter miracle when it does.