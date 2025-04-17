14 Discontinued Twizzlers Flavors You Probably Don't Remember

Twizzlers are an American classic, and whether you love them or hate them, there's no denying their storied history. Invented in 1845, Twizzlers have seen a Civil War, two subsequent World Wars, the fall of Berlin Wall, and more presidents than we can count — and somehow, they're still around. Perhaps that's because of their seemingly unchanging flavor and inimitable shape. However, you might be surprised to hear that both of those things have been tweaked and prodded by The Hershey Company, the maker of Twizzlers, multiple times. As with any other classic candy, Twizzlers have had dozens of different flavors and styles released that put a spin on the candy's spiraled appearance, and you probably won't remember a lot of them.

In true candy company fashion, a lot of discontinued Twizzlers flavors have been flash-in-the-pan limited edition varieties that were released for various holidays. However, some of them stuck around a little bit longer, and built up quite a following in the process. Whenever Twizzlers experimented with smaller sizes, people lapped them up — before The Hershey Company snatched them away. Plus, there were some pretty mind boggling flavor choices made when it came to Twizzlers that left us in no doubt as to why they were discontinued.