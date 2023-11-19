We Tasted And Ranked Every Single Flavor Of Pop-Tarts For You

The pop culture movement of the 1960s has given the world so many edible memories, and in many cases, edible ones too that we are still eating up to this day. One of them are toaster pastries, once called the "Fruit Scone," and then to match the era it was from, were re-dubbed Pop-Tarts. Pop-Tarts were first introduced by Kellogg's in 1964, and have gone on to become an icon of breakfast, and beyond mornings to an all day love affair. The frosted treats with the delicious fillings inside have had its name dropped in "Toy Story," "Gilmore Girls," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," songs by the Wu-Tang Clan and Childish Gambino, and serve as the fully-baked idea of Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming movie based on his own joke, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story."

Pop-Tarts will turn 60 in 2024, but The Daily Meal didn't want to wait until then to celebrate its greatness. So we got a box of all 21 flavors currently available, peeled back the shiny foil of each, toasted them up, and took a bite to see which ones stole our Pop-hearts, and which ones popped them. Our taste-testing team ranged from ages 75 to 4, and after a sugar crash, we're happy to report our rankings. Let's chew and review!

