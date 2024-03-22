We Tried The New Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Chip Cookie To See How It Compares To The Original

In 1963, Nabisco made an exclamatory statement about chocolate chip cookies by bringing Chips Ahoy! to market. They went on to become one of the world's top store-bought chocolate chip cookies. While the original recipe has been tweaked over the years, 2024 is bringing a bigger change. In a press release, Chips Ahoy! parent company Mondelez International announced they have overhauled the Chips Ahoy! recipe, saying, "The new recipe for original Chips Ahoy! cookies features a new, tastier chocolate chip ... richer cookie flavor and creamy chocolate taste featuring the right amount of chocolate chips." Sabrina Sierant, senior director of Chips Ahoy!, went on to note, "In a category where taste is king and many chocolate chip cookies look the same, we wanted to challenge ourselves to step up our quality while staying true to what our fans already love."

One bag of these "MMMproved" cookies and one made according to the old recipe washed ashore at my door, allowing me to judge the alleged changes for myself. Is there any difference between the classic version and this latest and greatest one? It's too late to put the genie back in the bottle, but not for The Daily Meal to have its say. I judged based on taste, texture, other differences between the two versions, and overall lovability — and I've arrived at a conclusion.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.