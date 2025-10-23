The Best-Tasting Bourbons You Can Get For Under $50

When it comes to specific categories, it doesn't get much hotter than bourbon. The Kentucky-born spirit has skyrocketed in popularity since the late aughts, with sales expected to increase 6.5% to 7% by the end of the decade. Unfortunately, this surge in popularity — coupled with the amount of lead time needed to actually make the liquid — has also created scarcity in the market that has driven up the cost and resulted in plenty of expensive bourbons that aren't worth the price.

But despite the public's clamoring over sought-after releases, there are still plenty of worthwhile bottles to be had that won't break the bank. As a New York City bar owner for more than a decade, a spirits expert, and a spirits tasting note writer, I've been able to taste whiskies from across the spectrum. Besides helping me cut through all the hype, it's also made it abundantly clear that there are plenty of truly delicious options for all tastes that don't cost an arm and a leg. Here are some of the best bottles you can score for under $50.