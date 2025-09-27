8 Rare Bourbons To Seek Out At Costco

People will go to great lengths to get their hands on rare bourbons, including paying way too much money for bottles that aren't worth the price from time to time. But while whiskey fans scour the internet in hopes of grabbing bottles, it might surprise you to find out that you might be able to score a rare find of your own at Costco. The same warehouse retailer that shells out the best hotdog combo meal anywhere in the U.S. can also be a fantastic resource for some of the hardest-to-find releases — that is, if you're lucky enough to live somewhere its location is allowed to sell liquor.

As a New York City bar owner and a spirits expert with two decades of experience (as well as a Costco member since my college days), I've become all too familiar with the beloved bourbons that are now next to impossible to find. But I've also seen enough price gouging at stores and bars to know that some of the savviest customers use their Costco membership to get their hands on some pretty coveted bottles. Here are some of the rare whiskies you can potentially find on the shelf at the warehouse retailer.