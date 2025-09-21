You're Ruining Your Bourbon If You Use This Type Of Ice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bourbon is well-known for its flavor and complexity, and while there are plenty of mixers that meld shockingly well with the liquor, one of the best and most popular ways to drink it is with nothing but a few ice cubes in your glass. The form these ice cubes take can have a massive impact on your drink. Due to their tendency to melt quite fast, small or crushed ice cubes will dilute your bourbon, watering it down greatly and making its taste much less nuanced. This is why using one or two large cubes of ice is the key to keeping your drink cold without actively damaging its flavor.

The strategy is well known throughout the world of mixology, so you shouldn't need to ask your bartender to specifically make the simple drink in this way. However, choosing the wrong ice is one of the biggest mistakes when drinking bourbon, so it never hurts to ask just to make sure you and your server are on the same page.