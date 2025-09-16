How To Choose The Best Glass For Drinking Bourbon (And Why It Matters)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you sit down to enjoy a drink, the kind of cup you use is probably the last thing on your mind. After all, you really aren't going to notice the difference between soda from a tall cup and soda from a short cup. Where alcohol is concerned, however, serving your bourbon in the wrong glass can actually be a big mistake. This can have a big impact on its taste, and most of this is due to aroma.

A good, smooth bourbon (like those that will work best in your old fashioned) will have a lot of complex flavor notes and subtleties, but these can be hard to pick out in certain glassware. Glasses with short, wide-open walls don't direct aromas into your nose, and considering how much smell impacts taste (some even suggest that most of what we taste is due to smell), this means you won't get to taste nearly as many of the spirit's subtle flavors. This is why bourbon usually isn't served in shot glasses or regular cups — too much of the aroma escapes, depriving you of the full taste.

Typically, the best vessel for enjoying whiskey is a tulip-shaped glass. (If you weren't aware, bourbon is a type of whiskey produced in the U.S.) This shape directs the bourbon's smell straight into your nose, allowing you to get the most out of every sip. It's also shaped so that you can swirl the bourbon around, further unlocking the aromas.