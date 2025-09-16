How To Choose The Best Glass For Drinking Bourbon (And Why It Matters)
When you sit down to enjoy a drink, the kind of cup you use is probably the last thing on your mind. After all, you really aren't going to notice the difference between soda from a tall cup and soda from a short cup. Where alcohol is concerned, however, serving your bourbon in the wrong glass can actually be a big mistake. This can have a big impact on its taste, and most of this is due to aroma.
A good, smooth bourbon (like those that will work best in your old fashioned) will have a lot of complex flavor notes and subtleties, but these can be hard to pick out in certain glassware. Glasses with short, wide-open walls don't direct aromas into your nose, and considering how much smell impacts taste (some even suggest that most of what we taste is due to smell), this means you won't get to taste nearly as many of the spirit's subtle flavors. This is why bourbon usually isn't served in shot glasses or regular cups — too much of the aroma escapes, depriving you of the full taste.
Typically, the best vessel for enjoying whiskey is a tulip-shaped glass. (If you weren't aware, bourbon is a type of whiskey produced in the U.S.) This shape directs the bourbon's smell straight into your nose, allowing you to get the most out of every sip. It's also shaped so that you can swirl the bourbon around, further unlocking the aromas.
What to look for in a bourbon glass
Lots of different brands sell glasses specifically for bourbon, and depending on your budget, you can get a really fancy one or a simple version that still gives your spirit a great nose. One of the most popular brands is Glencairn, and its tulip-shaped glasses really hit the mark. You can get a four-pack on Amazon for $28.98. They're firm and perfectly shaped, meaning you won't lose any of the smell. If you're trying to enjoy a top-shelf bourbon, this is a very safe bet.
If you don't want to use a tulip-shaped glass or are simply trying to use what you already have at home, aim for a glass with high walls that draws the smell toward you rather than letting it escape. Another popular shape for bourbon is the rocks glass, which, as the name suggests, is made to accommodate large ice (the best kind of ice for bourbon). While this type doesn't direct smells as effectively as a tulip-shaped glass, it still contains the aromas better than other options (such as a shot glass) and is well-suited for sipping on mid-range bourbons. As a bonus, you can often find these glasses cheaper than tulip-shaped ones; for instance, a set of four glasses and four ice molds from Old Barrel is only $22.99 on Amazon.