10 Retro Grocery Items People Are Buying Again Thanks To Inflation

We don't need to tell you that times are tough. The last few years have seen some of the most difficult economic circumstances for consumers in recent memory, and the vast majority of us have felt it in our weekly grocery shop, which seems to be getting more expensive with each passing week. A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, bird flu impacting the price of eggs, and tariffs has resulted in things getting continuously more expensive, with no relief in sight just yet.

Is it any wonder, therefore, that people are changing up their shopping habits and reaching for retro goods that don't break the bank? We don't think so. The rising cost of groceries can be directly linked to an increase in demand for nostalgic food items like boxed dinners, baking mixes, and powdered eggs. People are also more willing to buy foods that may require a little bit more effort or have a different flavor than they're normally used to, such as dried beans and organ meat. We're just praying that the price rises don't start to affect these items, folks, so we can carry on making those forgotten retro dishes.