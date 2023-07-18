The Chef-Approved Way To Elevate Any Dish With Canned Anchovies
Tinned fish, especially anchovies, are often overlooked or looked at with apprehension. However, these tiny canned fillets in oil can make an excellent addition to any meal if you're adventurous enough. Moreover, depending on how you use them, there's a good chance they'll go unnoticed by any dinner guest, even someone who is normally inclined to despise them. As a result, anchovies are the ultimate complimentary ingredient to complete dishes and add some savory kick to your next cooking session. They can also be the main attraction, and several chefs approve of the idea.
For instance, Jacob Jasinski, the executive chef of Cara, told Food & Wine, "Brown anchovies cured in salt and oil are a great way to elevate a dish. By themselves, they can be chopped finely and added as a finishing seasoning to flatbreads, salads, or sandwiches." Jasinski also expanded on the anchovy's adaptability and knack for heightening meals: "They can also be added to a dish like pasta, soups, or braises at the beginning of cooking. This application provides a tremendous depth of flavor and rounded seasoning to the dish." So, with that said, let's dive into how these tinned, salty slivers can be utilized.
Finishing a dish with anchovies is the easiest
It's safe to declare that pretty much everyone loves pizza. Yet, not every pizza fan is always in the mood to grab a slice piled high with the works. Well, you're in luck because anchovies are an easy way to add some pizzaz to a simple topped pizza, like tomato or cheese, particularly if it feels like something is missing. No cooking or additional steps are required, so it's just a quick and easy garnish.
Granted, anchovies tend to possess a lot of salty goodness, especially if canned, so use them sparingly. This is because most fresh anchovies go through a salt-curing method after being cleaned and come submerged in oil. This results in a self-stable product typically good for a year, but the introduction of oil and salt does adds some bold flavors.
Anchovies can do much more than enhancing a finished item. The taste of anchovies is often described as umami, which is less about the traditional four tastes (sour, bitter, sweet, salty) that our tongues perceive and more about a harder-to-explain earthy heartiness. Several other ingredients, such as truffles, parmesan, or dried meats like prosciutto, are known to have this quality. So, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that anchovies would pair well with these components and other elements coupled with them, notably on crostinis or bruschetta.
Cooking with anchovies is best
If you're still not sold on eating anchovies, starting with a tried-and-true recipe is the best way to give them a try. Spaghetti alla puttanesca is a great start. The dish has a rather risqué and unexpected history that will definitely entertain guests at the dinner table, and how it's prepared might ease any anchovy uncertainty. Most recipes will call for anchovies, but they're finely chopped and reduced into a mere flavoring agent after being sautéed with garlic and olive oil. So, there's no need to expect small pieces of the fish within the meal (although it's far from traditional, you could always turn to caramelized onions to add a touch of sweetness to the mix that will offset any worry about fishiness, if you're still nervous).
These little fishes can also be the star of an entrée, like in this pasta recipe with anchovy-walnut sauce. No matter how you decide to use them, anchovies shouldn't be overlooked, mainly because of how well they tame tart, biting, or overly sweet flavors. This is because the protein contains glutamic and inosinic acid, two molecules that translate into a savory taste on the tongue. As a result, they may be a helpful ingredient to turn to when trying to soften a recipe that's too sour or sweet.