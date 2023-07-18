The Chef-Approved Way To Elevate Any Dish With Canned Anchovies

It's safe to declare that pretty much everyone loves pizza. Yet, not every pizza fan is always in the mood to grab a slice piled high with the works. Well, you're in luck because anchovies are an easy way to add some pizzaz to a simple topped pizza, like tomato or cheese, particularly if it feels like something is missing. No cooking or additional steps are required, so it's just a quick and easy garnish.

Granted, anchovies tend to possess a lot of salty goodness, especially if canned, so use them sparingly. This is because most fresh anchovies go through a salt-curing method after being cleaned and come submerged in oil. This results in a self-stable product typically good for a year, but the introduction of oil and salt does adds some bold flavors.

Anchovies can do much more than enhancing a finished item. The taste of anchovies is often described as umami, which is less about the traditional four tastes (sour, bitter, sweet, salty) that our tongues perceive and more about a harder-to-explain earthy heartiness. Several other ingredients, such as truffles, parmesan, or dried meats like prosciutto, are known to have this quality. So, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that anchovies would pair well with these components and other elements coupled with them, notably on crostinis or bruschetta.