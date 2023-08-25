The Best Way To Prepare Organ Meat For Beginners

There are multiple reasons you should be grinding your organ meats to get the most out of them. First, it makes this meat much easier to work with. Dealing with delicate organ meats isn't as much of a problem for professional chefs, but if you're a home cook working with them for the first time, you probably don't want to leap straight into the deep end. The simple task of grinding meat cuts down on the need for technical know-how.

Second, the biggest issue with organ meats for those who have less-experienced palates isn't really flavor. Instead, it's the texture. That's because organ meats can have a softer texture that doesn't work for a lot of people.

Ground meat is more forgiving and gets around the texture issue entirely, particularly if you blend that mixture with meat from the same (or a similar) animal, like beef, turkey, or bison. You don't even have to find a standalone meat grinder if you don't want to. You can simply ask your butcher to grind up organ meat for you, or buy a grinder attachment for your stand mixer.