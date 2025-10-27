​​10 Myths About Peanuts, Debunked

What's so mysterious about peanuts? On the surface, not that much. Peanuts are one of the most common foods in the United States, and they're used as an ingredient in more foods than we can name, both in their original form and tucked into peanut butter cookies. With countless nuts consumed each day and billions of pounds of them harvested every year, it feels like we know everything there is to know about these little pockets of energy. However, that's far from the case. Peanuts are a food that's subject to a huge number of myths, and a surprising number of people buy into certain mistruths about them that give them a reputation they may not deserve.

No matter what peanut variety you're dealing with, the myths are all the same, and they usually center around this nut's ability to cause ill health. Because of the serious nature of peanut allergies, it's no surprise that the dangers of peanuts have been somewhat inflated — the truth is actually a little different. There's also the nutritional nature of the nut to deal with, and how it can impact your long-term health as well as your short-term outlook. That's all before you consider what a peanut actually is — and the answer may surprise you.