4 Delicious Peanut Varieties, And How To Use Each One

Peanuts are among the most underrated ingredients, given their capacity to bring an unpredictable, delicious twist to any dish. These shelled legumes made their way to America around the 1700s and, with their bizarre origins, eventually became an indispensable part of the country's food culture, especially in the form of peanut butter. But with a wide variety available, choosing the right type of peanut for a specific recipe can be a tough nut to crack. Daily Meal spoke with an expert, Markita Lewis, MS, RD, marketing and communications manager for the National Peanut Board, who shared a few tips to make this selection easier.

Her top contender for desserts was the runner peanut – a medium-sized variety that is also the most widely consumed type in America. Lewis says they are "the best type of peanuts to use for baking and confections." So whether you're planning to whip up a creamy batter to bake peanut butter cup pies or use crushed peanuts in your crunchy peanut cookies, this is the variety you should reach for. "Runner peanuts are uniform in size, which makes their flavor consistent," she adds. Most likely, it is already present in your pantry, as these account for over 85% of the total U.S. production of peanuts. They are also popularly used to make peanut butter, a pantry staple in over 90% of households.