Why The Crispiest French Fries Start With Peanut Oil

There's nothing like a satisfying pile of golden-brown, crispy french fries. That's not to say other variations of the potato don't have their place, but it's hard to beat those deep-fried (or air-fried) sliced sections of starchy goodness. Whether shoestring, steak, waffle, or another different fries style is your thing, there isn't always time to pick some up from your favorite restaurant or grocery freezer aisle. Making them at home is the next-best option, which seems simple enough. After all, it's just sliced-up pieces of potato fried in oil with a sprinkle of salt for taste. However, although the ingredient list may be minimal, the right oil makes all the difference. If you want the crispiest fries ever eaten, go for peanut oil.

Granted, those with peanut allergies may feel put out by the notion. But there's a solution to the issue, which is also essential in ensuring the best possible outcome to frying fries — use refined peanut oil. As Ohio State University allergist and immunologist Dr. Monica Kraft explained to the university, highly refined "peanut oil is typically safe because ... [it] has almost no detectable allergen (protein)." Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration excuses manufacturers from having to provide a warning label on products that emanate from a major food allergen, such as highly refined peanut oil, as long as the protein that causes a reaction is removed.

Nevertheless, a higher smoke point is another benefit of using refined peanut oil for french fries.