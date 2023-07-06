Why The Crispiest French Fries Start With Peanut Oil
There's nothing like a satisfying pile of golden-brown, crispy french fries. That's not to say other variations of the potato don't have their place, but it's hard to beat those deep-fried (or air-fried) sliced sections of starchy goodness. Whether shoestring, steak, waffle, or another different fries style is your thing, there isn't always time to pick some up from your favorite restaurant or grocery freezer aisle. Making them at home is the next-best option, which seems simple enough. After all, it's just sliced-up pieces of potato fried in oil with a sprinkle of salt for taste. However, although the ingredient list may be minimal, the right oil makes all the difference. If you want the crispiest fries ever eaten, go for peanut oil.
Granted, those with peanut allergies may feel put out by the notion. But there's a solution to the issue, which is also essential in ensuring the best possible outcome to frying fries — use refined peanut oil. As Ohio State University allergist and immunologist Dr. Monica Kraft explained to the university, highly refined "peanut oil is typically safe because ... [it] has almost no detectable allergen (protein)." Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration excuses manufacturers from having to provide a warning label on products that emanate from a major food allergen, such as highly refined peanut oil, as long as the protein that causes a reaction is removed.
Nevertheless, a higher smoke point is another benefit of using refined peanut oil for french fries.
Why peanut oil should be used for fries
There may be a few things you didn't know about french fries, and which oil to use might be one of them. When it comes to frying, you'll want to ensure that the oil has a high smoke point — and refined peanut oil does.
An oil's smoke point, also called its burning point, ranges depending on the type. Past that smoke point, oil can emit a chemical that will leave food tasting bitter as it burns. The temperature usually spans a significant scope, from 325 to 520 degrees Fahrenheit. While avocado oil might seem the most logical selection due to its high smoke point, it leaves a touch of the fruit's flavor in the final product, which can be avoided with peanut oil.
Not only does refined peanut oil have an indistinct flavor, but its smoke point also sits comfortably around 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, some chefs, including Thomas Keller and Wolfgang Puck, prefer it. Chad Murrell, one of the sons of Five Guys founderJerry Murrell, explained to Food Republic why peanut oil is their secret ingredient when making fries: "Lots of people prefer to use hydrogenated oils for a crisper fry, but we want that melt-in-your-mouth buttery taste." So, why not take their advice?
How to take care of peanut oil
There's no hardline as to when you should change out old oil. The good thing is that most restaurants often reuse their oil to get the most out of it, and so can you. When you're deep-frying, two things happen as the food cooks. The ingredients dehydrate, which can be seen as the oil forms air bubbles around the component as moisture is removed. Secondly, the Maillard reaction (caramelization) develops as carbohydrates and proteins realign and brown what's cooking.
This is significant because as an ingredient dries out, it releases moisture. As a result, due to the added heat and excess water, the oil will become less hydrophobic with continuous use. This may be a godsend at the right moment — as oil degrades and becomes water-averse, it can make closer contact and fry more effectively. However, there's a limit. The oil will keep deteriorating, which is again visible because the frying liquid becomes dark (black) and acrid. Nevertheless, peanut oil is also great in this situation because of its high saturated fat content, which gives it a longer lifespan.
So, grab a bottle of refined peanut oil the next time you shop. It will produce crispier french fries and can be reused much longer and at a higher temperature than most other oils. This changes everything the next time you can't be bothered to hit up your local dive for some fantastic french fries.