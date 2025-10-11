This Country Grows The Most Peanuts In The World (And It's Not America)

The peanut feels very American. We had a peanut farmer for a president; the invention of peanut butter is often credited to an American; so it seems safe to guess that we grow the most peanuts in the world. That guess would be wrong — very wrong. The U.S. is only number four in the world when it comes to growing peanuts, with 2.5 million metric tons produced here in the latest finalized reporting of the worldwide production of the crop by World Population Review. The top producer, coming in at 18.3 million metric tons, is China.

Peanuts aren't even native to the U.S. A hybrid of two other plants, they were domesticated by ancient civilizations in the Andes long ago. The nut, which is technically a legume, was most likely introduced to China in the 1500s or 1600s by Spanish or Portuguese sailors who kept them on their ships as a hearty snack. They're a perfect choice for long voyages, as the peanut shells act as a natural container keeping them fresher for longer.